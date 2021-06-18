Three-alarm fire destroys home

MASON, W.Va. — A three-alarm fire destroyed a home in Mason Thursday afternoon, according to Mason Volunteer Fire Department Chief Howard Wood.

Wood said the call was received at 3:45 p.m. for the house at the corner of Fourth and Horton streets, owned by Shawn VanMeter. Although VanMeter was not home at the time, a second resident, who was reportedly asleep, was notified by a neighbor that smoke was coming from the house. Wood added both she and the couple’s dogs escaped without injury.

Firefighters from Mason, New Haven, and Pomeroy responded to the fire and arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the side of the house, the chief said. They entered from the front door and found the fire coming from the back porch and kitchen area, where the couple had been using a generator for power. Wood said there was extensive smoke and water damage to the home.

The couple had no insurance, according to the chief, and Red Cross was called in to give assistance.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-1.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.