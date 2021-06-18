AEP Ohio planning project near Darwin, Rocksprings

POMEROY — AEP Ohio officials plan to upgrade the electric transmission grid serving customers in Meigs County.

Public comments on the project are currently being accepted on the Hemlock-Bryson Transmission Line Project through the AEP Ohio website.

The Hemlock-Bryson Transmission Line Project involves:

Upgrading Hemlock Substation at the intersection of Abbott Road and Rocksprings Road;

Installing Bryson Switch at the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and Rocksprings Road;

Building approximately 4 miles of 69-kilovolt power line between Hemlock Substation and Bryson Switch.

The 4-mile power line and Bryson Switch provide electric service to Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.’s Darwin Substation located in Darwin. These upgrades to the local transmission system improve operational performance and provide additional electric reliability to the area.

AEP representatives are evaluating route options for the 4-mile transmission line and seek public input to help determine a final power line route.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, landowners and community members are invited to a virtual open house to learn more about the project and provide feedback. Please visit AEPOhio.com/Hemlock-Bryson to access project information, view an interactive map, enter the virtual open house and submit comments through a “Contact Us” link by June 30.

Company officials expect construction to begin in fall 2022 and conclude in spring 2023.

