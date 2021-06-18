Elks presents grants

Gallipolis Elks 107 Past Exalted Ruler Nelson Dray, South Central District Cerebral Palsy Chairman, presented Cerebral Palsy grant checks to Laura Johnson, director of Guiding Hand School with the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) and Kay Davis, superintendent, Meigs County Board of DD. The grants, which totaled $16,700, were provided by the Ohio Elks Association Cerebral Palsy Fund Board. Presenting the grants is PER Nelson Dray (pictured center) to Laura Johnson, left, and Kay Davis on the right.

