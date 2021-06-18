Meigs Board approves personnel matters

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items, including personnel matters during the first meeting of June.

Supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year were approved as follows: Betty Ann Wolfe, high school yearbook advisor; Kelly Drummer, middle school yearbook advisor; Samantha Carroll, high school newspaper advisor; Lisa Froehlich, middle school newspaper advisor; Jennifer Henson, lead mentor; Calee Pickens, 8th grade class advisor; Janel Kennedy, quiz team advisor and junior class advisor; Sarah Lee, TAG coordinator; Toney Dingess, head band director; Nicholas Michael, assistant high school instrumental music director; Abby Harris, high school student council advisor and senior class advisor; Tom Cremeans, CTE lead instructor; Richelle Jose’, Spanish National Honor Society advisor.

David Tennant was hired as the head varsity football coach. Assistant coaches were approved as follows: Bryan Zirkle, middle school football coach 8th grade; Frank Blake, middle school football coach 7th grade; Dave Barr, assistant varsity football coach; Kemp Kelly, assistant varsity football coach; Jeff McElroy, assistant varsity football coach; Joseph Scowden, assistant varsity football coach; Scott Cooper, assistant varsity football coach.

Mike Kennedy was hired as the middle school cross country coach.

The board accepted the resignation of Dean Harris, Transportation Director, for retirement purposes.

The board accepted the resignation of Blue Scott, middle school math teacher, and Savannah Sahr, intermediate school intervention specialist.

The following bus drivers were hired for summer school: Jackie McDaniel, Linda Harrison, William Milliron, Jayson Tillis, Kyle Russell, Michelle Shuler, David Tucker, Aja Blackwell-Collins, Gerry Lee, Kara Teaford, and Bill Johnson.

Meigs Intermediate School summer school teachers were approved as follows: Jesse McKendree and Benjamin Stairs.

The board approved to re-hire the following non-certified personnel on continuing contracts commencing the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Lee Burnem, Gary King, Raschel Whobrey, Kyle Russell, Jayson Tillis, Beverly Vickers, Tara Reynolds, Shara Tucker, Ashlee Love.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the May 26, 2021 regular meeting as submitted.

Approved the financial report for the month of May 2021 as submitted.

Approved the bills (expenditures) for payment for the month of May 2021.

Approved an HVAC Preventative Maintenance Agreement with Columbus Building Services, Inc., for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The district will be invoiced on a quarterly basis.

Approved an agreement with Kone, Inc to repair the High School elevator.

Approved the voluntary Student Accident Insurance for the 2021-22 school year from K&K Insurance Group, Inc. Reed and Baur Agency (Pomeroy) is the broker.

Approved the service agreement with the AMESC to provide OT/PT services retroactive from June 7-Aug. 13, 2021 for students compensatory school year services.

Approved to re-enter into a service agreement with the Meigs County General Health District to provide 40 hours annually of IT services, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.

Approved the public comment requirements of the ARP ESSER as directed by section 2001 of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund as found in Meigs Local School District’s Learning Recovery Extended Learning Plan.

Set Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Central Office , at 6:30 p.m., for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.

