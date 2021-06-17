SYRACUSE — The Meigs County London Pool in Syracuse is open for the season.

Following two years of closure due to structural concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic, renovation work took place this spring with the pool officially opening on June 5.

The pool is open from 12-5 p.m. daily. Admission is $3 for those age 4 and older. Age 0-3 are admitted free.

In addition to the daily swim times, special community events are being planned at the pool which will include free admission for all visitors.

Home National Bank night at the London Pool will be July 24th from 5-7 p.m. Admission will be free for the evening.

Additionally, Syracuse Police and Syracuse Fire Department host Syracuse Safety Day Saturday, July 31 from 12-8 p.m. Sponsored by Home National Bank.

Meigs County London Pool will have free admission. Meigs County EMS, fire trucks, police cars, med-flight helicopter, inflatables from Meigs Inflatables.

Middleport Miracles for Kids charity will also be in attendance. Bring an unopened new toy or monetary donation to help Meigs County Kids at Christmas.

London Pool attendees jump off the diving boards into the water below. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.17-Pool-1.jpg London Pool attendees jump off the diving boards into the water below. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The slides are a favorite feature at Meigs County’s London Pool. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.17-Pool-2.jpg The slides are a favorite feature at Meigs County’s London Pool. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Swimmers can enjoy the water going from a shallow three foot end of the pool to the deeper end where the diving boards are located. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.17-Pool-3.jpg Swimmers can enjoy the water going from a shallow three foot end of the pool to the deeper end where the diving boards are located. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The high dive has been a longtime favorite at the London Pool. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.17-Pool-4.jpg The high dive has been a longtime favorite at the London Pool. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

