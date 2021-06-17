Cub Scouts plant tree

Middleport Cub Scout Pack 777 recently planted a tree at Middleport Village Hall. Pictured are Kazden Pearson, Hunter Pearson, Blake Bolin, Turner Bolin, Logan Chaffee, Dakota Chaffee, Den Leaders Bethany Bolin and Holly Chaffee, and Cub Master Brenda Neutzling. Middleport Cub Scout Pack 777 is open to all Meigs County children in Kindergarten through 5th grade. The next Cub Scout event is at Star Mill Park on July 16th. Families interested in joining Cub Scouts can contact Brenda Neutzling via text at 740-416-0198.

