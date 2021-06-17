Commissioners hear updates, approve resolutions

POMEROY — During recent meetings, the Meigs County Commissioners approved numerous resolutions for the Department of Job and Family Services and heard updates and requests from agencies.

Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities Supt. Kay Davis met with the commissioners to request placement of a 2-mill renewal levy on the November 2021 ballot.

Meigs County EMS Director Robbie Jacks and union representatives Shawn Hawley and John Hardesty presented a revised EMS Union Contract to the commissioners which was unanimously approved.

Nancy Sydenstricker from the OSU Extension Office updated the commissioners on the activities of the office and staff, including work in the community, school and for the upcoming fair.

Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank presented several resolutions and contracts for consideration. The commissioners:

Approved a two year extension to the contract of Taylor Ward, Meigs County Family and Children First Coordinator.

Approved extending the sub-grant agreement between the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) and the Meigs County Council on Aging.

Approved DJFS entering into a IV-E contract for foster care placement with Children’s Center of Ohio, Sojourners Care Network, Transitions for Youth and Oasis Therapeutic Foster Care Network.

Approved extending the contract for DJFS with Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency to provide transportation services.

Approved extending the contract with Fishel, Downey, Albrecht & Rieipenhoff to provide legal services for DJFS.

Approved extending the contract for non-emergency transportation services for DFJS.

Approved DJFS entering into Title XX Respite Care and/or preservation/reunification emergency shelter care with numerous agencies and licensed foster parents.

Approved extending a two year contract for the visitation drop off center.

Authorized Shank to enter into inter-county agreement for releasing and accepting funds.

Approved extending the contract with Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley’s office to provide a full-time attorney and full-time fraud investigator.

Approved a sub-grant agreement between DJFS and Meigs County Juvenile Court to provide a Juvenile Diversion program.

Approved a motion for DJFS to extend the Early Intervention Service contract through June 30, 2022.

In other business, the commissioners,

Approved the annual appropriation of $7,000 for the Meigs County Agricultural Society.

Approved an appropriation of $169,100 into the COVID fund. This is a refund check for the image software that was going to be used, but the Clerk of Courts has decided to go a different direction.

Approved applying for the Block Grant Critical Infrastructure Grant in the amount of $416,800 for a project in Racine.

Approved a renewal of the contract with Medical Mutual for one percent less than the previous contract cost.

Opened bids for the Round 35 county paving project. The lone bid was in the amount of $716,716.31 from Shelly Company. The bid was referred to the county engineer.

Approved a three year lease agreement on an acre of land for the County Engineer’s Office at a cost of $15,000 per year. Engineer Gene Triplett stated he did not foresee this lease foregoing after this three-year renewal due to price.

Heard from State Treasurer’s Office representative Kelly Smith about the Ohio Market Access Program.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. in their office located on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.

