Operation Christmas Child kick-off planned

OHIO VALLEY — The Operation Christmas Child Southern Ohio Area Team recently extended an invitation to all Area Project Leaders, and community members who have or who are interested in packing shoeboxes, to attend the area’s first 2021 Kick-off event.

The Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Summer Kick-Off will be Tuesday, June 29 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the French City Baptist Church at 3554 State Route 160 in Gallipolis. Organizers extend the organization to attend the kick-off event to not only Gallia County residents but residents of Meigs County and surrounding areas in Southern Ohio who have an interest.

The pre-register for the event, call Carol Belville at 740 388-8468 or Deidra Libby at 740 418-2082.

According to a news release from event organizers, in preparation for the Operation Christmas Child Collection Week, Nov. 15-22, this “how to pack a shoebox” event will offer participants the opportunity to connect with and share ideas with other shoebox packers and get the latest tips on “getting great deals on shoebox purchases.”

French City Baptist Church’s new Drop-off Team Leader, Carol Belville, and Operation Christmas Child year round volunteers will also be available to answer packing questions.

“Anyone can pack a shoebox filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys, such as dolls, stuffed animals or soccer balls,” according to the news release. “Whether shopping for school supplies during back to school sales, or year round to find that special toy, you can touch the heart of a hurting child in need. For those who prefer the convenience of online shopping, the Build A Box online opportunity is available at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

“Since 1993, this project of Samaritan’s Purse has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. These gifts demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they ever received. To learn more about Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org.“