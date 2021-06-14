4th of July plans announced

MEIGS COUNTY — After limited celebrations and events in 2020, Meigs County residents will have a full weekend of events and activities to celebrate Independence Day.

With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, Rutland will be celebrating on Saturday, July 3, while Racine and Middleport will celebrate on July 4.

The annual Rutland Ox Roast and Fourth of July celebration hosted by the Rutland Fire Department will take place on Saturday, July 3 with events from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lineup for the parade begins at 10 a.m., with the parade at 11 a.m. Large floats and fire trucks are to line up at Meigs Elementary School; Royalty and election candidates are to line up on Brick Street; Bicycles, ATVs, four-wheelers, and other small toys are to line up in the grass area at the start of Depot Street; Horses will line up in the gravel area down Depot Street; the Meigs band will line up in the large grass area near Depot Street.

The parade will go all the way through town, will turn into Salem Street, then will turn onto Larkin Street and will loop back around and will end at the fire station.

At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a flag raising ceremony to kick off the 4th of July Celebration in Firemen’s Park.

Activities will take place during the day in to park, with the band Dragons Eye to perform from 8-11 p.m. Fireworks will take place at 11 p.m.

Both Racine and Middleport will celebrate independence day with events on Sunday, July 4 with parades and fireworks.

In Racine, the day will begin with the Chicken BBQ and homemade ice cream at the Racine Fire Department at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., with lineup at 6 p.m. at the Southern Local School District campus. Fireworks at Star Mill Park will take place at 10 p.m.

In Middleport, the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Lineup will be at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Blakeslee Center. Following the parade, a flag raising will take place on the lawn of the Blakeslee Center. Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

Tractors and numerous other vehicles will be part of the Fourth of July parade in Racine. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_7.7-Racine-2j.jpg Tractors and numerous other vehicles will be part of the Fourth of July parade in Racine. File photo Horses and riders carry flags in the Rutland Independence Day Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_7.9-Rutland-4.jpg Horses and riders carry flags in the Rutland Independence Day Parade. File photo A flag raising will take place on the Blakeslee Center lawn following the parade in Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_Parade3.jpg A flag raising will take place on the Blakeslee Center lawn following the parade in Middleport. File photo