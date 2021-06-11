Paying respect to the fallen

POMEROY, Ohio — American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 had a busy schedule Memorial Day, holding graveside services at Rocksprings, Beech Grove and Sacred Heart cemeteries, and a flag raising ceremony at the Bridge of Honor before their ceremony on the levee in Pomeroy.
After a brief lunch following the levee activities, the Post departed for Meigs Memory Gardens and Chester before making their final stop at Hemlock Grove.
Pictured along with this story are photos from the day’s activities.
Post 39 members gather that the Bridge of Honor for a Memorial Day ceremony.
The Southern Band plays at Chester Cemetery during the Memorial Day service.
American Legion Post 39 members and the Southern Band gather at the Chester Cemetery.
Post 39 members complete a gun salute at Chester Cemetery.
Legion members salute during the ceremony at Chester Cemetery.
A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Hemlock Grove Cemetery.
A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Meigs Memory Gardens.
A flag and memorial stands at Meigs Memory Gardens.
Flags were placed on the graves of veterans in cemeteries around the area.
Rocksprings Cemetery was among the cemeteries visited by American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 on Memorial Day.
Post 39 members conducted a ceremony at Sacred Heart Cemetery.