Meigs County queen takes on nationals

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County resident Jessie Donohue will compete for the title of National Ms Agriculture USA later this month.

This past March, she received the opportunity to compete for the Ohio Ms. Agriculture USA and took home the state title for Meigs County.

According to a news release, “This June, she is getting the chance to bring her Meigs County charm to nationals in hopes to wow the judges. She will compete in formal wear, introduction, speech, interview, on-stage question, photogenic, written paper, and AG wear.”

Donohue is the daughter of Willie and Shane Donohue and is described as a “ proud Meigs graduate with a strong passion for agriculture.”

She graduated from the University of Rio Grande with her Associates in Biology and is now working for the Meigs SWCD. Growing up, Jessie is said to have always loved agriculture and knew that was something she wanted to pursue.

The Miss Agriculture USA program is a national non-profit organization that gives girls of all ages the ability to learn public speaking and give them the confidence to speak on something they love. Jessie said she loves this program because of the ability that it gives her to speak on the importance of agriculture in our ever changing world.

She noted she is honored to represent Meigs County and Ohio with this title and cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.

“Always strive for something you’re passionate for and never cut yourself short, you are truly capable of anything that you put your mind to. It may not be easy, but with hard work and dedication your dreams are destined to come true,” said Jessie.

The 2021 AGvocates vying for the title of 2021 National Ms Agriculture USA include: Brandi Morris, 2021 California Runner-Up Ms Agriculture USA; Emily Murphy, 2021 Florida Ms Agriculture USA; Emily McGowan, 2021 Iowa Ms Agriculture USA; Mariah Messink, 2021 Kentucky Ms Agriculture USA; Chloe Sanford, 2021 Michigan Ms Agriculture USA; Jessie Donohue, 2021 Ohio Ms Agriculture USA; Emilee Wertz, 2021 Pennsylvania Ms Agriculture USA; Kailey Foster, 2021 Utah Ms Agriculture USA; and Drina Kearns, 2021 West Virginia Ms Agriculture USA.

Information provided by Jessie Donohue and Miss Agriculture USA.

Pictured is Ohio Ms Agriculture Jessie Donohue. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.11-Ohio-Ms-2.jpg Pictured is Ohio Ms Agriculture Jessie Donohue. Courtesy photo