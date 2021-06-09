Capturing a moment in time

REEDSVILLE — Sixth grade students at Eastern Middle School recently buried a time capsule to be opened when the Class of 2027 graduates high school.

Dezere Martin, 6th grade language arts teacher, explained that the students had read about a time capsule which inspired them to create their own.

Students could put there own writings, news articles, or other items of their choosing in the capsule.

With the assistance of Middle School Principal Bill Francis, students sealed and bagged the time capsule to prevent moisture inside and then buried it near the playground.

Students who wanted to help we able to shovel the dirt back on to capsule to bury it.

A marker will be placed at the site where the capsule is buried to help locate it when it is time to open it.

Francis, who is leaving the district this summer to accept a position with Morgan Local, told the students that he will come back in six years when it is time to dig up and open the time capsule.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Sixth grade students listen to instructions before burying the time capsule. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.3-Time-1.jpg Sixth grade students listen to instructions before burying the time capsule. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Student volunteers carried the time capsule to the hole which was prepared for it. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.3-Time-2.jpg Student volunteers carried the time capsule to the hole which was prepared for it. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The time capsule was filled and signed by the students. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.3-Time-3.jpg The time capsule was filled and signed by the students. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Students helped to shovel the dirt back onto the time capsule. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.3-Time-4.jpg Students helped to shovel the dirt back onto the time capsule. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Principal Bill Francis seals the time capsule. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.3-Time-5.jpg Principal Bill Francis seals the time capsule. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Students shovel dirt to cover the time capsule. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.3-Time-6.jpg Students shovel dirt to cover the time capsule. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Students shovel dirt to cover the time capsule. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.3-Time-7.jpg Students shovel dirt to cover the time capsule. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Eastern students bury time capsule

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.