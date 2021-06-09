Three in custody following search of Albany residence

ALBANY — Three people were taken into custody following a search of an Albany residence on Monday night.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported, in a news release, that in the late evening hours of Monday, June 7, agents with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force along with Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputies, officers with the Pomeroy and Middleport Police Departments and the Ohio State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at 41818 Gibson Ridge Road in Albany.

The search warrant came after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of drugs coming from the residence.

“This particular search warrant was investigated by our Task Force after information was received through community members and anonymous tips on our tip line,” stated Sheriff Wood. “It was said more than once during the course of this investigation that vehicles were lined up the road on Gibson, waiting for their turn to buy drugs as if it were a fast-food drive-thru. This is one drive-thru that I am happy to see shut down in our county.”

Upon execution of the search warrant, officers were on scene for hours searching the premises. Reportedly located inside of the residence were suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Task Force Agents also seized cash from the residence which is allegedly the proceeds from drug trafficking.

Taken into custody was Kevin W. Payne, 56, of Albany for possession of methamphetamine. Payne was transported to jail where he remains in custody at this time after bond was set in Meigs County Court on Tuesday afternoon. Further charges are being discussed with the Meigs County Prosecutor at this time for trafficking in drugs and possession of the other controlled substances located at the residence.

Also arrested at the scene on bench warrants through the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas were Matthew Older and Travis Older. Matthew and Travis were both transported to jail where they await their initial hearings on their arrest warrants.

Further information will be released as it is made available.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and consists of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, The Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office, The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office, the Gallipolis City Police Department and the Middleport Police Department.

