River Sweep set for Saturday

MEIGS COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for River Sweep 2021, scheduled for Saturday, June 12 along the shoreline of the Ohio River. The River Sweep encompasses the Ohio, Allegheny, Monongahela, Beaver, Kanawha, Tennessee and Kentucky rivers and other tributaries.

Volunteers will receive an Ohio River Sweep t-shirt for their efforts.

This year, Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting mini-sweeps due to the pandemic that has occurred this year.

“We are only going to be holding one location on the Ohio River Star Mill Park in Racine with work from 9 a.m. to noon hosted by the Meigs SWCD. With these mini-sweeps this creates great volunteer opportunities for your 4-H group or family. If this is something that you would be interested in, you can contact Meigs SWCD at 740-992-4282 and they will provide you with gloves and bags for you to clean. If you collect it, they will come and pick it up and take care of it,” stated a news release.

“River Sweep is very important because for a few hours on one day volunteers can help make a difference in the appearance of this great natural resource. The Sweep has grown so much in the past few years, we’ve been able to expand the project to tributaries and feeder streams of the Ohio River,” the release further stated.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), in partnership with various industries throughout the Ohio River Valley, sponsors the Ohio River Sweep. Other sponsoring agencies are the West Virginia Make It Shine Program, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Illinois EPA, Kentucky Environmental and Public Protection Cabinet, and Kentucky River Authority. ORSANCO is the water pollution control agency for the Ohio River and its tributaries.

There are many entities that make the River Sweep work. Governmental agencies, industries, and private citizens in the Ohio River Valley play an important role in this great environmental event. Not only do they provide financial support, they also provide volunteers and in-kind services. It’s a great example of everyone working together for a good cause.

Sweeps will be going on in other areas of the county and in neighboring counties in Ohio and West Virginia. People wanting to volunteer for this event can call 1-800-359-3977 for local coordinators in their area.

Information provided by the Meigs SWCD.