Meigs art students ‘paint the village’

POMEROY — The Christmas Carolers which are on display each holiday season in the Village of Pomeroy recently received some fresh paint thanks to local art students.

Students at Meigs Middle School, under the direction of Art Teacher Melanie Quillen, painted the village carolers as part of a project for the class. The project, completed in collaboration with the Village of Pomeroy, helped to brighten some of the holiday decorations.

Meigs Middle School art students, from left, Val Fuller, Xavier Armstrong, Natalie Gomez, Mina Burleson and Emma McClure, are pictured with the carolers they recently painted. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.3-MMS-Art.jpg Meigs Middle School art students, from left, Val Fuller, Xavier Armstrong, Natalie Gomez, Mina Burleson and Emma McClure, are pictured with the carolers they recently painted. Courtesy photo