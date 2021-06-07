For the Record

Syracuse Police Department

On Saturday, June 5, an alleged firearm discharge from a vehicle in the Village of Syracuse was reported to law enforcement. The incident occurred on Friday night around 1:05 a.m., according to a release from the police department. This matter is being investigated by the Syracuse Police Department and Meigs County Sheriffs Office. If anyone has any information please call Syracuse Police Chief Michael Oliver (740-992-7777) or Sheriff Deputy Joe Barnhart (740-992-3371).

Middleport Police Department

May 1

1:07 a.m. — Unknown male called stating that he could see a male on the ground at Village Manor apartments. The male was believed to be unresponsive. When officers arrived on scene, they administered Narcan. The ambulance arrived on scene, and took the male to Holzer ER in Pomeroy, where he was then life-flighted.

4 p.m. — The Middleport Police Department received a call from a woman who lives at 225 Broadway Street with Justin Seymour. She alleged that Seymour, in a heated argument, struck her in the face with his forearm. The strike reportedly resulted in an abrasion that was left on her left cheek. Seymour was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Middleport Jail.

May 4

7:01 p.m. — Middleport Police Department received several calls in reference to a male digging through the trash. When officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect. An officer searched the subject and drug paraphernalia was located. The subject was issued a citation.

8:03 p.m. — Female advised that she was sleeping on her couch, when a female walked into her house and stated that she had the wrong house.

May 5

Officers were dispatched to Pearl Street on reports of domestic violence. When officers arrived, the subject was arrested and charged for domestic violence, due to allegedly assaulting two other people that reside in the household.

4:50 p.m. — A female advised that her boyfriend physically assaulted her in front of his father and the whole neighborhood. She advised that he had loaded weapons. Officers arrived at the residence and could not make contact with the male. Charges were filed against the subject.

9:34 p.m. — Unknown male contacted the Middleport Police Department in reference to a trailer at 640 Laurel Street, advising that there are people arguing outside in the street, threatening to shoot on another. Caller also advised that the it is escalating quickly. Two minutes later officers were on scene. Jessica Lambert was arrested on the scene with the assistance of the Pomeroy Police Department. Lambert also had an active warrant for her arrest through the Middleport Mayor’s Court.

10:35 a.m. — Officers arrived at 570 South 2nd Avenue, on a trailer fire with a female trapped inside. Upon the officers arriving on scene, they found that the next-door neighbor had ripped the door off the hinges and rescued the female.

May 7

9:43 a.m. — Caller advised that a man in his underwear busted the window out of the red brick apartments. The subject alleged that someone else did it. No findings.

12:36 p.m. — Caller stated that there was an unconscious male on the steps of Village Manor apartments. Male was conscious upon the officer’s arrival and was intoxicated.

4:51 p.m. — Female called in and stated that there was a naked male rolling around in the bushes. screaming “Help me!”. The male was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and transported to the Middleport Jail.

May 8

5:11 p.m. — An unknown male contacted our department in reference to a male walking by Mitch’s Produce that was wearing a backpack and a black hoodie. The male was attempting to gain entry to moving vehicles, vehicles parked along the roadway, as well as businesses. The male appeared to be intoxicated. The Middleport Police Department, along with assistance from the Pomeroy Police Department apprehended Samuel Stout. After being searched, allegedly “located on Stout’s person was numerous hypodermic needles, a bent spoon, a glass pipe, numerous baggies for the packaging and distribution of narcotics, a large golf ball sized bulk amount of Fentanyl, and a small baggy of what was believed to be methamphetamines.”

May 15

4:13 a.m. — Officers reported that they were out with a female subject who stole makeup from Family Dollar earlier in the evening. Officers recovered the stolen items from the female and alleged large, bulk amount sheets of acid.

May 16

2:20 a.m. — Officers were called to behind the old Dairy Queen building on a homeless male, that was extremely intoxicated and suicidal. After being searched drugs and a crack pipe were located on the male. The male was taken to HMC ER and treated.

5:45 p.m. — A female contacted the Middleport Police Department about domestic abuse from her grandson. Pomeroy Police Department along with units from the Middleport Police Department, arrived at 235 South 4th Avenue. Upon speaking with the female, she stated that she has custody of her grandson and that he assaulted her while driving down the road. The juvenile also allegedly grabbed her keys to her truck, and attempted to take the truck. The Middleport Police Department is currently working with Juvenile Court on this situation.

May 17

3:34 a.m. — Officers came upon the scene of the same male from the previous day behind Dairy Queen, camping in the cemetery. While the subject was being searched, he was found with drugs, and several crack pipes. The male was suicidal and was taken back to HMC ER and treated.

May 19

3:44 p.m. — Chief Wood was dispatched to the area of Park Street and Beech Street on a male that was reported to be under the influence. The subject was at the residence weed eating the yard, but stated he didn’t know where he got the weed eater, but advised that he owed someone $20. The subject, Samuel Stout was alleged to have taken a Hitachi reciprocating saw out of a truck on Custer Street. Stout was also alleged to have unlawfully entered the residence at 189 Ash Street. An officer located Stout later that evening at a residence on South 2nd Avenue. Stout was taken into custody and charged with petty theft, and burglary. Stout was read his Miranda Right’s and transported to the Middleport Jail. The property was located and returned to the rightful owners.

8:30 p.m. — Unknown male contacted the Middleport Police Department and advised that there is a male running down the street, in and out of traffic, on Main Street and South 2nd Avenue, wearing pants, no shirt, and carrying a red cup, cursing himself, and hitting himself in the face. When officers arrived on scene, they came into contact with Travis McAllister, who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

1:52 a.m. — Officers observed a maroon Chevy truck sitting along the roadway. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office had been attempting to locate the vehicle in reference to an earlier shooting. Officers pulled over Matthew Eblin in front of Speedway. At 2 a.m., Eblin was in custody after a felony stop was executed. Eblin was arrested and charged through the Middleport Police Department for possession of a controlled substance, the improper handling of a firearm. having weapons while under disability, and possession of drug abuse instruments. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist and have charges on Eblin pending, that were filed through the Meigs County Court.The vehicle was towed from the scene.

May 22

1:50 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to the red brick apartments for a fight between two males. One of the males was bleeding from the head. The Pomeroy Police Department and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist. The ambulance arrived on scene and treated the head injury, however the victim refused to be transported to the ER. Johnathan Salser was arrested for assault and transported to the Middleport Jail.

6:19 p.m. — An unknown male contacted the Middleport Police Department, stating that he had a fawn that wandered up onto his porch. After contacting ODNR, they stated to put the fawn back into the woods, and the mother would come back for it. A few hours later, one of the officers came across the fawn standing in the middle of Middleport Hill. The fawn was then taken back to the Middleport Police Department, where he was placed into the interview room, and ODNR was contacted again. ODNR came and retrieved the fawn and transported him to a rehabilitation center for wildlife.

May 23

3:54 a.m. — A homeless male subject arrived at the police department and began to strike the glass door numerous times with his foot. After being approached by an officer. he threatened to strike the officer with his skateboard. At this point the of officer drew their taser, while another officer tackled the subject to the ground and subdued the subject. The taser was not deployed. On his person was allegedly a baggy of methamphetamines, and a small vial containing methamphetamines. Charges were filed on the subject for possession of drugs, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia, and illegal conveyance.

10:30 p.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop at the entrance of the cemetery. Inside the vehicle were three males, in which two of the males had warrants for their arrest. Drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly located inside the vehicle. Subjects were arrested on the warrants and transported to the Middleport Jail.

May 24

1:40 a.m. — Breaking and entering in progress was reported at 234 South 3rd Avenue. Suspect Robert Klein was apprehended and charged. Upon Klein’s person, two hypodermic needles were allegedly located. Klein reportedly admitted to attempting to gain entry. Klein was charged with criminal trespass, possession of drug abuse instruments, and disorderly conduct.

May 25

1 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from the CPS parking lot. The vehicle, a black Cadillac, was recovered by the Middleport Police Department, and the Pomeroy Police Department at 11:20 p.m. on the Flood Road, half a mile east from the tower. Ridgetop was contacted to tow the vehicle, to return it to the owner.

May 26

3:50 a.m. — The Middleport Police Department assisted the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in the parking lot of Auto Zone. Two males were found sleeping in the vehicle and drugs were located in the vehicle. This matter was investigated by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

May 27

8:32 p.m. — A domestic violence call occurred on Rutland Street with a male and female. While officers were en route to Rutland Street, they encountered the male subject involved in the domestic, driving a maroon Escalade. In an attempt to stop the suspect, the suspect fled up Mill Street, and Middleport Hill with speeds topping 60-plus MPH. The vehicle fled up the Flood Road over the gravel road and over the hill towards the bridge. The Escalade ran off the road and through the ditch, with the male fleeing on foot. Officers allegedly located shell casings inside the vehicle. The vehicle was towed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol sent out their aviation unit to pursue the suspect; OHSP was unable to locate the suspect in the wooded area. A Meigs County Deputy apprehended the suspect at 2:13 a.m. along State Route 7. The suspect was arrested and charged for fleeing and domestic violence and transported to the Middleport Jail.

May 29

4:36 p.m. — Pomeroy Police Department stopped a Ford Ranger in the village of Middleport, being driven by a 14 year old male, accompanied by an 18 year old male, who let him drive the vehicle.

5:34 p.m. — An unresponsive male, 29 years of age, allegedly overdosed and was not breathing; CPR was performed. Officers arrived on scene to find that Narcan had been administered by the subject’s sister. Male was transported to Holzer ER.

9:06 p.m. — Officers arrived at the Brownell Apartments to serve a warrant. Officers made contact with a female, Mikayla Coon, who was charged with obstruction of official business for allegedly lying to officers about her boyfriend being inside the apartment. Matthew Taylor was arrested on an active failure to appear warrant. Colton Chesser was arrested and charged for possession of marijuana and drug abuse instruments, with county court charges pending.

Information provided by the Middleport Police Department.