Hurl and Friends to perform at HSN

GALLIPOLIS — Hurl and Friends, featuring long time Fur Peace Ranch manager, John Hurlbut, returns to the French Art Colony for a concert this Thursday, June 10.

The group was scheduled to play last June but the show was cancelled due to the pandemic. According to Hurlbut, the group has not played in 16 months and had other shows cancelled throughout the year as well.

“We are all so looking forward to playing at the French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights’ Concert Series,” Hurlbut said. “We’ve missed playing with each other and for an audience…”

According to a news release from FAC, Hurlbut plays guitar and handles lead vocals in the group. He is joined by Skott Brown on violin and mandolin, Mike McGannon on banjo and guitar and Scott Maruskin on upright bass. Hurlbut has had some good fortune during the pandemic shutdown. He became a regular guest at the Fur Peace Ranch Quarantine Live Stream Concerts during this past year. He has also recorded a critically acclaimed album with Rock and Roll legend and long-time friend, Jorma Kaukonen, called The River Flows.

Thursday night, the gates at the pavilion on the grounds at the FAC open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. There will be food available along with a cash bar. Admission is $5 per person and is free for FAC members, as a benefit.

For a full schedule of the live music performances on the pavilion, each Thursday evening through August, or for any additional information, call the FAC at 740-446-3834 or visit frenchartcolony.org.

Pictured is John Hurlbut of Hurl and Friends. Hurlbut is also manager of Fur Peace Ranch in Meigs County. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.5-Hurlbut.jpg Pictured is John Hurlbut of Hurl and Friends. Hurlbut is also manager of Fur Peace Ranch in Meigs County. Courtesy FAC, photo by Scotty Hall