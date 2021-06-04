ODOT: Gallia, Meigs weekly construction updates

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County and Meigs County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Gallia County

SR 7 major rehabilitation – A major rehabilitation project is taking place on SR 7 in the Crown City area. The concrete pavement is being replaced with asphalt, and there will be new culverts, catch basins, guardrail, and signage installed. The road is closed between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158). ODOT’s detour is SR 7 to SR 218 to SR 553 to SR 7. The truck detour is SR 7 to U.S. 35 south to I-64 west (West Virginia) to U.S. 52 west (re-enter Ohio). Estimated road reopening date: Dec. 1.

SR 850 resurfacing – One lane of SR 850 is closed between Hidden Valley Road (Township Road 445) and the U.S. 35 west entrance/exit ramps for a resurfacing project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated restriction end date: June 30.

SR 141 culvert replacement – One lane of SR 141 is closed between German Hollow Road (County Road 150) and Loucks Road (County Road 132) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated restriction end date: June 30.

SR 141 bridge project – SR 141 is closed between Dan Jones Road (County Road 28) and Redbud Hill Road (Township Road 462) for a bridge deck replacement project. ODOT’s detour is SR 7 to SR 588 to SR 325 to SR 141. Estimated completion: Aug. 23.

Meigs County

SR 124 tree trimming – A tree trimming project is taking place on SR 124, between U.S. 33 and Apple Grove Dorcas Road (County Road 28). The road is closed from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: June 11.

U.S. 33/SR 833/SR 124 resurfacing – The project includes U.S. 33 near the intersection of Rocksprings Road (County Road 20) and continues east to the SR 7 interchange. From there, paving continues onto SR 833 south/124 east to the traffic signal in Pomeroy, where SR 833 and 124 diverge. One 12 foot lane will be maintained at all times using construction barrels on the four-lane section and flaggers on the two-lane sections. Estimated completion: July 15.

SR 143 bridge replacement – One lane of SR 143 is closed between Lee Road (Township Road 168) and Ball Run Road (Township Road 20A) for a bridge replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and a 10 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: Nov. 15.

SR 681 tree trimming – A tree trimming project begins on June 14 on SR 681, between U.S. 33 and SR 7. The road will be closed from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: June 30.