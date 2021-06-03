New barn dedicated

ROCKSPRINGS — Students in the Meigs High School FFA program have a new barn to utilize thanks to a donation from a Meigs FFA Alumnus.

The Wondle Ray Dinguss Animal Science Barn was officially dedicated during a small ceremony held at the school.

FFA members presented information on the barn, the building process, and the 2020-21 school year as a whole.

“The 2020-2021 school year has been unlike any other. We have learned various new technology skills and adjusted to learn in a new way. We have dealt with wearing mask and social distancing in our classrooms,” read the students in prepared article.

“If there was one constant we could count on, it was being able to have a somewhat normal year in our agricultural classes. Even through this pandemic, we were still able to complete our hands-on projects. School may have looked a little different this year however, we were still able to have a lambing season and were able to raise baby lambs. We were still able to plant various plants and learn to take cuttings to grow a variety flowers and vegetables. This spring we also were able to shear our school lambs. So even though the classroom aspect and learning has been different this year, our advisors Ms. Jennifer Dunn and Miss Hannah Thompson still made sure we were able to keep a little bit of normalcy in our agricultural classes,” added the students.

In the fall of 2020, a 1971 Meigs FFA alumnus reached out and provided the FFA chapter with a $10,000 donation to build a new animal barn.

“This was extremely excited because this individual now resides in the state of Washington,” explained the students. “Mr. Wondle Dinguss is a 1971 graduate of Meigs High School. Wondle attended Salem Center Elementary School and Junior High in Rutland, Ohio. He lived on a farm nearby Rutland. After graduation Wondle attended Ohio University where he pursued a degree in Philosophy. Wondle lived in Chicago for a year before he joined the Army. After his time in the service, Wondle travelled to places like San Diego and Philadelphia. Wondle became paralyzed in 2017 and moved out to the Washington Veterans Home where he currently resides. Wondle has chosen to donate to Meigs High School to further their purpose – particularly for the FFA program.”

The presentation continued, “Meigs FFA is extremely thankful to Mr. Wondle Dinguss and we are planning on breeding four ewe lambs this coming fall. We are also hopeful to expand our little animal farm by adding chickens in hopes to hatch our own baby chicks and also breed rabbits. We hope to be able to have future lamb, chicks, and bunny sales.”

The students also expressed appreciation for those who helped and supported the project including John Thomas and Valley Lumber, Tom Demko and Demko Construction, Pullins Excavating, Les Frank, H&R Signs and Tees, Meigs High School Graphic Design and Welding programs, Meigs Local maintenance department and Bill Ellis, Bill Morris and John Davidson, Supt. Scot Gheen, Treasurer Roy Johnson, Principal Travis Abbott, and Assistant Principal Mike Chancey.

The Wondle Ray Dinguss Animal Science Building is located behind Meigs High School.

Information provided by Meigs FFA.

The newly constructed Wondle Ray Dinguss Animal Science Building is located behind Meigs High School. The Wondle Ray Dinguss Animal Science Building Meigs FFA students Audrey Hysell, Dominique Butcher, Charlotte Hysell, Meredith Cremeans, Cassidy Runyon, Shelby Runyon, and Janey McKinney are pictured at the dedication ceremony held Friday for the Wondle Ray Dinguss Animal Science Building. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Meigs alumnus donates to construct new building