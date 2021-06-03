Mayor reminds residents of property standards

RUTLAND — As summer quickly approaches, so will an increased demand to keep properties well-groomed, free of high grass, litter and junked motor vehicles.

Mayor Tyler M. Eblin is reminding residents of the neighborhood property standards as outlined in chapters 93 and 95 of the Municipal Code of the Village of Rutland.

According to the Code, the following are considered property nuisances and unlawful:

Grass, other than ornamental plants, exceeding a height of 12 inches;

Litter, defined by the Code as garbage, waste, peelings of vegetables or fruits, rubbish, ashes, cans, bottles, wire, paper, cartons, boxes, parts of automobiles, wagons, furniture, glass, oil of an unsightly or unsanitary nature, or anything else of an unsightly or unsanitary nature; and

Junked motor vehicles, defined by the Code as any vehicle that is (1) three years of age or older; (2) extensively damaged, such damage including but not limited to any of the following: missing wheels, tires, motor, or transmission; (3) apparently inoperable; and (4) has a fair market value of $1,500 or less.

Enforcement measures that will take place include the issuance of notices of violations, summons to appear in Mayor’s Court, a fine, and action by the Village to correct the violations, if necessary, at the property owner’s expense.

“Those who are in charge of property, either a property owner, or a tenant, or a leasee , are equally responsible to ensure the property is in compliance with the Village Code,” states Mayor Eblin. “We all have an obligation to keep our Village attractive, inviting and welcoming.”

Initial violations will result in an official notice describing the violation and ordering corrective action within an allotted period. If the resident fails to take action within the allotted period, the Police Department will issue a summons. The Mayor’s Court could issue a fine in the amount of $50.00 for each day the violation goes uncorrected beyond the allotted period.

Both the Mayor and Village Marshal will issue notices of violation upon any resident whose property violates the Village’s ordinances governing properties.

Information provided by Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin.