Meigs Board approves contracts

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved numerous contracts during its May meetings.

Meigs Intermediate School Assistant Principal Lorri Lightle was rehired on a five year contract.

The board hired the following teachers for the 2021-22 school year:

Trystan Peyton was hired as an 8th Grade Math Teacher at Meigs Middle School.

Blue Scott was hired as an 8th Grade Math Teacher at Meigs Middle School.

Kari Putman was hired as the Music Teacher at Meigs Elementary School.

Laura Pullins was hired as an Intervention Specialist Teacher at Meigs Intermediate School.

Ben Stairs was hired as an Intervention Specialist Teacher at Meigs Intermediate School.

Kelsie Keesee was hired as a 3rd Grade Teacher at Meigs Intermediate School.

Bill Johnson was hired as a bus driver on a one-year contract.

The board approved the rehiring of Richard Owen as a bus driver on a one-year contract.

Two year contracts were approved for the following non-certified personnel: Aja Blackwell-Collins, Gerry Lee, Evelyn Hobbs, Kara Teaford.

Kevin Musser was rehired as the event/activity director on a two-year contract.

Melissa Jo Sherman was rehired as the network technician on a five-year contract commencing the 2021-2022 school year.

As for supplemental contracts, the board,

Approved to hire Lea Ann King as Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2021 season, as well as assistant coaches: Jordan Parker, assistant volleyball coach; Amber Blackwell, assistant volleyball coach; Sheila McKinney, 7th grade volleyball coach; Tanisha McKinney, 8th grade volleyball coach.

Approved to hire Alyssa Andrews as Meigs High School Girls’ Golf Coach for the 2021 season.

Approved to hire Tom Cremeans as Varsity Boys Golf Coach for the fall of 2021 season.

Approved to hire Amy Perrin as Varsity Cross Country Coach for the 2021 season.

Approved to hire Michael Barnett as District Test Coordinator on a supplemental contract for the 2021-2022 school year.

Approved to hire Matt Simpson as District Web Master on a supplemental contract for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board accepted the resignation of Paul Jewell, Meigs High School Physical Education Teacher, for retirement purposes, the resignation of Katie Steedman, Meigs High School Teacher, and the resignation of Steve Blackwell, bus driver.

Substitute custodians approved for summer school work on an as needed basis included: Mary Bradbury, James Cunningham, Jeffrey Fitzwater, Rhonda Foster, Glenn Hudson, Jo Jewell, Bill Johnson, Jessica King, Thomas Minshall, Marcus Richards, Gregory Satterfield, David Tucker, Rick Yost.

Substitute cooks for the 2021 summer feeding program, to be used on an as-needed basis, included: Tracy Erwin, Connie Halley, Breanna Butcher, Debbie Gerard, Ruth Marcum, Racquel Miller, Jeanie Reynolds, Virginia Underwood.

The board approved to hire the summer-school bus drivers for the period of June 7-July 2, 2021.

Summer school teachers approved for Meigs High School are Josh Eddy, Courtney Irvin, Richelle Jose, Janel Kennedy, Jackie Ortman, Garrett Riffle, Kathy Sargent, Teresa Williams, Donna Wolf, Howard D. Barr – Substitute, Carrie Chancey – Substitute, Cara Kight – Substitute, Justin May – Substitute, Jim Oliphant – Substitute, Nate Sisson – Substitute.

Summer school teachers approved for Meigs Middle School are Noel Jeffers, Stacie Scarberry, Derek Miller, Lindsey Doudna, Amanda Newsome, Pam White, Chris Saber, Calee Pickens, Elizabeth Massie, Kelly Drummer, Tonya McKee, Carmen Manuel – Substitute.

Summer school teachers approved for Meigs Primary School are Samantha Barr, Janae Cundiff, Danielle Eberts, Michelle Hawkins, Melissa Howard, Rachel Jones, Alyson Lewis, Maggie Mace, Susan Miller, Lisa Ord , Penny Ramsburg, Jessica Sokkarie, Megan McAllister – Substitute, Mandy McCarthy – Substitute.

Summer school teachers approved for Meigs Intermediate School are Hayley Aanestad, Alyssa Andrews, Mattie Carroll, Linzie Causey, Heidi Delong, Shannon Korn, Melissa Morris, Lindsay Patterson, Hayley Swartz, Sarah Lee – Substitute, Tracy Richie – Substitute, Abby Rodriquez – Substitute.

Summer-school substitute teachers are Sadie Fox, Vicki Hughes, and Kelsie Keesee.

Extended days were approved as follows:

Meigs Local Librarians up to five extra days of extended service to prepare libraries for the 2021-2022 school year per Article 7.4 of the current CBA; namely, Kimberly Wolfe, Kimberly Barrett, Betty Ann Wolfe, and Abby Rodriguez.

Guidance Counselors for the 2021-2022 school year per Article 7.4 of the current CBA; namely, Abby Harris, MHS, 40 days; Denise Arnold, MHS,40 days; and Stacie Roach, MMS, 40 days.

Meigs High School Vocational-Agriculture Instructors for the 2021-2022 school year per Article 7.4 of the current CBA; namely, Jennifer Dunn, 20 days; and Hannah Thompson, 15 days.

Mary Arnold, District Technology Teacher, for 10 days for the 2021-2022 school year for the purpose of updating technology per Article 7.4 of the current CBA.

In other business, the board,

Approved a purchased service agreement with Jarod Koenig and Trenton Durst for summer tech-support. These positions will be under the direction of Technology Director, Matt Simpson.

Approved the minutes of previous meting as presented.

Approved the May 2021 Five-Year Forecast update as required by ORC 5705.391.

Approved participation in the Meta Solutions Cooperative Purchasing Program for the 2021-22 school year for bakery, food, and dairy.

Approved advertising and obtaining fuel bids for the 2021-2022 school year.

Accepted the 2021 Holzer Science Award and deposit into the MLSD Scholarship Fund.

Approved the financial report for the month of April 2021 as submitted.

Approved the bills (expenditures) for payment for the month of April 2021.

Approved general liability, auto, property, cyber and violence insurance policy for the term of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 through the Ohio School Plan and administered by Hylant Administrative Services.

Set Wednesday, June 9, at the Central Office, at 6:30 p.m. for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.