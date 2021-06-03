Eastern Board approves contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved numerous personnel contracts during its recent meeting.

Five year contracts were approved for High School Principal Shawn Bush and Elementary Principal Robin Burrow.

The board also accepted the resignation of Middle School Principal William Francis, who is leaving the district for a position with Morgan Local Schools.

One year certified contracts were approved for Jacob Duty, Raymond Houska, Trenton Thacker, Christy Blackwood, Tiffany Jenkins, William James, Todd Bean and Tyler Brothers.

Three year certified contracts were approved for Jody Wamsley, Jessica Anderson and Renee Whitley.

Five year certified contracts were approved for Amelia Davis, Kristen Dettwiller, Rachel Marten, Katherine Williams, Debbie Barbr, Jeremy Hill, Dezere Martin, Angie Rigsby, Charles Robinson, William Salyer, Roberta Harbour, Lorre Hill and Christine Wilson.

Two year classified contracts were approved for Raeven Clampitt, Cynthia Lambert, William Johnson, Richard Spencer, Kenneth Tolliver and Lori Mugrage.

Supplemental and Pupil Activity contracts for the 2021-22 school year were approved as follows: Sam Thompson, assistant varsity football coach and National Honor Society advisor; Josh Fogle, athletic director and cross country coach; Pat Newland, head varsity football coach and summer weight room coordinator; Jacob Duty, 11th grade class advisor; Tyler Brothers, assistant varsity football coach; Katherine Ihling, color guard coach; Deborah Kerwood, Model UN coach and quiz bowl coach; David Kight, head varsity boys basketball coach; Chris Buchanan, assistant varsity football coach; Brandi Lanning, head varsity volleyball coach; Jaymie Calhoun, junior high cheer advisor; Jason Smith, volunteer assistant varsity football coach; Jay Reynolds, head varsity girls basketball coach.

Substitutes approved for Reasonable Assurance on May 26, pending proper certification, included: Nathan Becker, Teresa Carr, Pamela Douthitt, Erin Johnson, Robert Keene, Kelsie Keesee, Emily Moore, Autumn Porter, Michael Scyoc, Hallie Simpson. Larry Cowdery, Randy Davis, Jody Goeglein, Jennifer Huffman, Shilo Little, Stacy Marcinko, Debra Putman, Gregory Satterfield.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the April 21, 2021 regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of April as submitted.

Approved the final five-year forecast and notes for fiscal year 2021 as submitted by the treasurer for submission to the Ohio Department of Education.

Approved the establishment of the Trauma Informed Care Grant.

Approved amending the permanent appropriation resolution to include the following changes and to certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved the board entering into executive session.

Approved/Denied Open Enrollment students for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved a participation in the Jefferson Health Plan for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 to provide group medical and prescription coverage. Renewal rate for existing plans reflect a 3.15% increase over existing premium cost.

Approved a resolution to continue membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved to advertise for the structural repair as developed by Tony Schorr, Schorr Architects.

Approved the agreement with Ohio University for athletic training services for the 2021-22 school year, beginning Aug. 1, 2021 through June 1, 2022.

Set Wednesday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. for the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.