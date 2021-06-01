2 new COVID-19 cases reported… Latest case data

Editor’s Note: As COVID-19 case numbers continue to decrease and order are lifted, Ohio Valley Publishing plans to provided updates twice per week unless the information dictates otherwise.

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported over the long weekend in Gallia County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource (DHHR) reported no additional cases in Mason County on Tuesday.

An update from the Meigs County Health Department is expected later this week.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,390 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update, the two more than on Friday.

ODH has reported a total of 50 deaths, 147 hospitalizations, and 2,288 presumed recovered individuals (nine new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,390 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 313 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 402 cases (2 additional cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 315 cases (1 less case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 341 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 355 cases (1 additional case, 15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 302 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (43 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Meigs County

Meigs County has a total of 1,520 total cases (1,362 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Friday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,480 recovered cases, and 86 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,520 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 59 cases

10-19 — 144 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 218 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 185 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 223 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 228 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 214 cases (23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now available for free by appointment, Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. To make an appointment by internet go to, www.meigs-health.com or call 740-992-6626 for assistance. A schedule for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination clinics is available for review.

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,557 doses of Moderna vaccine, 1,809 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 203 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a total of 4,569 vaccines administered.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,037 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, the same as Friday. Of those, 1,979 are confirmed cases and 58 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 47 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 188 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 344 cases (plus 13 probable cases)

30-39 — 329 cases (plus 12 probable cases)

40-49 — 286 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

50-59 — 290 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 259 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 1.62 on Tuesday with a 0.43 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 622 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 801), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,102,556 cases. There were 92 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 81) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Tuesday, zero deaths were reported , with a 21-day average of 20 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 82.3 on Thursday, down from 90.7 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 5,310,588 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 45.43 percent of the population. A total of 4,664,328 people, 39.90 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 161,858 cases with 2,797 deaths. There was an increase of 571 cases since Friday and five new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.00 percent. There are 4,550 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 915,137 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 738,574 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

Latest case data