Escorting ‘Old Glory’

Officers with the Gallipolis Police Department salute the American Flag as it crosses Second Avenue under the protection of the Gallia County Veterans Honor Guard. The flag, which was flown over every OVB branch, was then delivered to branch representatives who passed it along in a chain that ended at Jeff Smith, director emeritus of OVB and retired chairman of the board. Smith was presented with the flag during the public unveiling and open house of OVB on the Square, a $7.1 million project which included remodeling the bank’s first home on Second Avenue. More on this investment in downtown Gallipolis inside this edition. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.29-Front.jpg Officers with the Gallipolis Police Department salute the American Flag as it crosses Second Avenue under the protection of the Gallia County Veterans Honor Guard. The flag, which was flown over every OVB branch, was then delivered to branch representatives who passed it along in a chain that ended at Jeff Smith, director emeritus of OVB and retired chairman of the board. Smith was presented with the flag during the public unveiling and open house of OVB on the Square, a $7.1 million project which included remodeling the bank’s first home on Second Avenue. More on this investment in downtown Gallipolis inside this edition. Beth Sergent | OVP