Summer food programs available for students

MEIGS COUNTY — Families in Meigs County will have three opportunities to take part in summer food programs.

Southern Local Food Service Coordinator Scott Wolfe stated that two of the programs available at through COAD/RSVP of the Ohio Valley and the Children’s Hunger Alliance, neither of which are run by Southern Local.

The COAD/RSVP program will serve students who have filled out applications. The agency will be in contact with these families.

The Children’s Hunger Alliance will run a food truck route on four days per week. The Southeast Ohio Mobile Feeding Route in Meigs County is as follows Monday-Thursday:

Riverside Church of the Nazarene (Syracuse), 10-10:45 a.m.; Rutland Church of the Nazarene (Rutland), 11:15-11:45 a.m.; Fellowship Church of Nazarene (Reedsville), 1:15-2 p.m.; Old Portland Elementary/Community Center, 2:30-3:15 p.m. These stops are open to any Meigs County students.

COAD/RSVP of the Ohio Valley can be reached at 740-245-7522. The Children’s Hunger Alliance can be contacted at 1-800-227-6446.

Southern Local’s Summer Feeding Program will begin Tuesday, June 1, then every Monday from 4-6 p.m. through August 16 in the back of Southern High School at the kitchen entrance. Parents can follow the lane around the football field past the bus garage to the back of the building. Other Meigs County students are welcome as well.

Southern families can also pick up food on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Meigs Primary School on State Route 124 near Rutland. Southern and Meigs have worked together to make this happen through a collaboration between food service coordinators Scott Wolfe (Southern) and Chrissy Musser (Meigs).

Both the Southern and Meigs sires will provide food for five days of each week for children ages 3-18.