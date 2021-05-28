Legion honors members, celebrates birthday

POMEROY — The Drew Webster American Legion Post #39 of the American Legion recently held its birthday dinner at the Post in Pomeroy.

Following the dinner, several presentations were made.

Allen Downie was honored for his 50 years of membership to the American Legion. He was presented a certificate and pin by Post Commander John Hood.

The Legionnaire of the Year Award was went to Ed Durst, who was presented a plaque and a trophy by Post Commander John Hood.

Legion Auxiliary President, JoAnne Newsome, presented a small token to the Legion members and Auxiliary members who helped with the laying of wreaths during the annual Wreaths Across America in December of last year. Newsome also presented certificates to those who helped with the Poppy Days activities last year.

Following the presentations, several door prizes were awarded and the closing prayer was given.

For any Veteran, current or former Military Service member, Space Force, National Guard or Reserve member with an Honorable Discharge who is interested in joining the American Legion, meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Post, 41765 Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy, Ohio.

Information and photos provided by Kathy Thomas.

Allen Downie is pictured with Commander John Hood. Downie was recognized for 50 years of membership. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.29-Allen-Downing-John-Hood.jpg Allen Downie is pictured with Commander John Hood. Downie was recognized for 50 years of membership. Kathy Thomas | Courtesy Ed Durst is pictured with Commander John Hood. Durst was recognized as Legionnaire of the Year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.29-Ed-Durst-John-Hood.jpg Ed Durst is pictured with Commander John Hood. Durst was recognized as Legionnaire of the Year. Kathy Thomas | Courtesy