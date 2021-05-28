College news and notes

Local students named to Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

McKenzie Henry of Oak Hill

Isaiah Lester of Patriot

Marlee Maynard of Racine

Alyssa McKinniss of Vinton

Class of 2021 graduates from Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University conferred 892 degrees at its 125th commencement during three separate religious graduation programs April 30-May 1 in the Doden Field House.

Local graduates include:

Marlee Maynard of Racine, Bachelor of Arts Communication

Virginia Scites of Pomeroy, Bachelor of Arts Theatre

Eric Blevins of Bidwell, Bachelor of Science Social Work

Local students named to Dean’s List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Trevor Blank of Gallipolis

Trinity Eggers of Gallipolis

Olivia Neal of Bidwell

