MHS Grads receive awards, scholarships

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs High School Class of 2021 graduates received more than $264,000 in scholarships and awards during Wednesday’s Senior Awards Ceremony.

Layla Walter received the Jewell Cutler Scholarship to Ohio University which is valued at $90,000. The scholarship program includes funds for travel, study abroad, internships and much more, as well as four years tuition.

The Bachtel Scholarship recipients were Wyatt Hoover, Hannah Durst, Tresiliana Smith and Zack Searles. The scholarships are valued at $7,500 each.

Brycen Smith, who will be a member of the Ohio University Marching 110, received a total of $22,000 in scholarships to the university.

Jarod Koenig, who will be attending Gannon University for Cyber Security, received a total of $21,000 in scholarships from the school.

Olivia Goble received the University of Rio Grand Jake Bapst Scholarship which is a two year full tuition award.

The Top 10 of the Meigs High School Class of 2021 are Valedictorian Nicholas McConnell, Salutatorian Tresiliana Smith, Annika McKinney, Olivia Goble, Hannah Durst, Baylee Tracy, Jocelyn Cunningham, Marissa Allen, Alexa Russell and Emma Powell.

Military honors were presented to Nicholas McConnell, Air Force Academy; Sean Ackley, United States Marines; Blake Pitchford, United States Marines; Jocelyn Cunningham, Air National Guard; Sylvia Klein, Carson Barrett and Andrew Abel, Ohio National Guard.

Receiving an Honors Diploma are the following graduates: Marissa Allen, Hannah Durst, Olivia Goble, Annika McKinney, Alexa Russell, Tresiliana Smith, Jocelyn Cunningham, Breanna Cundiff and Rebecca Cundiff.

Green and white 4-H cords were presented to Dominique Butcher, Logan Caldwell, Emily Pullins, Jasina Will and Alex Pierce.

Senior Auto Tech awards were presented to Griffin Buck, Noah Metzger and Nathan Pooler.

Health Tech II awards were presented to Courtney Kelley, Alivia Heldreth, Alyssa Leib, Desera Grimm, Destiney Racer, Eden Poooler, Faith Burns, Katlyn Smith and Hunter Schafrath. Hunter Schafrath was recognized for placing in the top three in the state at the SkillsUSA competition.

Spanish National Honor Society honorees were Marissa Allen, Olivia Goble, Breanna Hart, Kara Klein, Annika McKinney and Tresiliana Smith.

Rural Action Internship Awards were presented to Madeline Shope, Audrey Tracy and Tresiliana Smith.

Scholarships

Scholarships presented to the Meigs High School Class of 2021 were as follows:

AEP Educational Trust Scholarship — Hannah Durst, $8,000;

Bachtel Academic Scholarship — Tresiliana Smith and Zack Searles, $7,500 each;

Bachtel Athletic Scholarship — Hannah Durst and Wyatt Hoover, $7,500 each;

Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship — Matthew Jackson (2019 MHS graduate), $2,000;

Charles & Lavera Yeager Memorial Scholarship — Baylee Tracy and Audrey Tracy, $250 each;

Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship — Nathan Pooler, $1,500;

Dennis Boggs, Adam Grim Memorial Scholarship — Hannah Durst and Baylee Tracy, $500 each;

Dreama Sue Cremeans Memorial Scholarship — Destiney Racer;

Gannon University Academic Excellence Award — Jarod Koenig, $18,000;

Gannon University Cyber Security Award — Jarod Koenig, $3,000;

Gary Lee Memorial Scholarship — Will Sargent, Nicholas McConnell, Shelby Whaley and Emma Powell, $2,000 each;

Holzer Science Award — Annika McKinney, $300;

Jordan Hardwick Memorial Scholarship — Hannah Durst, $500;

Kent State Academic Achievement Award — Marjorie Chapman, $2,000; Kenzie Runyon, $4,000;

Kent State Oscar Ritchie Memorial Scholarship — Marjorie Chapman, $10,000;

Kyger Creek Science Award — Hannah Durst, $350;

Louise Morhart Music Scholarship — Sydney Jones, $1,700;

Marshall University Get Started Scholarship — Hunter Schafrath, $1,875;

MHS Alumni Band Scholarship — Annika McKinney, $500;

MHS Athletic Booster Scholarship — Olivia Haggy and Shelby Whaley, $500;

MHS Band Booster Scholarship — Madeline Shope and Rebecca Cundiff, $250 each;

MHS Student Council Scholarship — Audrey Tracy and Emma Powell, $300 each;

Middleport Youth League/David Boyd Scholarship — Tyler Tillis, $500;

MLAA Scholarship — Olivia Goble, Audrey Tracy and Tresiliana Smith, $500 each;

MLTA Scholarship — Will Sargent and Sydney Jones, $300 each;

Ohio Excellence Scholarship — Annika McKinney, $4,500; Emmy Gard, $2,000; Baylee Tracy, $4,500; Madeline Shope, $2,500; Breanna Lilly, $2,500; Marissa Allen, $3,500; Shelby Whaley, $2,500; Brycen Smith, $12,000; Alexa Russell, $4,500; Hannah Durst, $4,500;

Ohio Forward Scholarship — Baylee Tracy, $1,500; Alexa Russell, $1,000;

Ohio Promise Award — Alexa Russell, $2,000; Baylee Tracy, $2,000; Marissa Allen, $2,000; Hannah Durst, $2,000; Shelby Whaley, $2,000; Breanna Lilly, $2,000; Madeline Shope, $2,000;

Ohio University Fine Arts Scholarship — Brycen Smith, $10,000;

Ohio University Jewell Cutler Scholarship — Layla Walter, $90,000;

Parker Long Scholarship — Olivia Haggy, $500;

Red Cross Scholarship — Destiney Racer, $500;

Sam Cowan Memorial Scholarship — Bethany Burden, $500;

SE Ohio Wrestling Officials Association Scholarship — Jarod Koenig, $600;

Smith Capehart American Legion Post 140 Scholarship — Olivia Haggy, $500;

Smith Construction Scholarship — Will Sargent, $500;

Tires for Tots Award — Madeline Shope;

Trinity Church Scholarship — Brycen Smith, $500;

University of Rio Grande Jake Bapst Scholarship — Olivia Goble, two years tuition ($10,000 estimate);

University of Rio Grande Bernard Fultz Scholarship — Elizabeth Fackler and Caitlyn Cotterill, $500 each;

University of Rio Grande Robert Wood Scholarship — Olivia Haggy and Audrey Tracy, $500 each;

University of Rio Grande Euler Scholarship — Olivia Haggy, $250;

Upper Mason Methodist Church Scholarship — Olivia Goble, $500;

WSCC AEP Scholarship — Zack Searles, $500;

WSCC Dave & Arlee Archer Scholarship — Zack Searles, $500;

WSCC Dean’s Scholarship — Wyatt Hoover, $1,000.

Athletic Awards

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award — Jerrica Smith and Wyatt Hoover;

OHSAA Courageous Student Award — Jarod Koenig;

NFHS Award of Excellence — Hannah Durst and Zack Searles;

OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award — Hannah Durst and Nicholas McConnell;

Four year letter winners — Caitlyn Cotterill, Kylee Robinson, Shelby Whaley, Olivia Haggy, Wyatt Hover, Tyler Tillis, Baylee Tracy and Hannah Durst;

OHSAA State Award — Ron Hill.

Meigs High School Class of 2021 award and scholarship recipients. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-1.jpg Meigs High School Class of 2021 award and scholarship recipients. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Forrest Bachtel Scholarship recipients were Zack Searles, Tresiliana Smith, Hannah Durst and Wyatt Hoover. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-2.jpg Forrest Bachtel Scholarship recipients were Zack Searles, Tresiliana Smith, Hannah Durst and Wyatt Hoover. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Layla Walter received the Jewell Cutler Scholarship from previous recipient Emma Perrin. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-3.jpg Layla Walter received the Jewell Cutler Scholarship from previous recipient Emma Perrin. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Meigs High School graduates entering the military were honored as part of the award ceremony on Wednesday. Pictured are Blake Pitchford, Sean Ackley, Nicholas McConnell, Jocelyn Cunningham, Andrew Abel, Carson Barrett and Sylvia Klein. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-4.jpg Meigs High School graduates entering the military were honored as part of the award ceremony on Wednesday. Pictured are Blake Pitchford, Sean Ackley, Nicholas McConnell, Jocelyn Cunningham, Andrew Abel, Carson Barrett and Sylvia Klein. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Instructor Tom Cremeans honored Health Tech II students during the awards ceremony. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-5.jpg Instructor Tom Cremeans honored Health Tech II students during the awards ceremony. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel University of Rio Grande scholarship recipients included Olivia Goble, Audrey Tracy, Elizabeth Fackler, Olivia Haggy and Caitlyn Cotterill. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-6.jpg University of Rio Grande scholarship recipients included Olivia Goble, Audrey Tracy, Elizabeth Fackler, Olivia Haggy and Caitlyn Cotterill. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Top 10 of the Meigs High School Class of 2021 is (front, from left) Valedictorian Nicholas McConnell, Salutatorian Tresiliana Smith, Annika McKinney, Olivia Goble, Hannah Durst, (back, from left) Baylee Tracy, Jocelyn Cunningham, Marissa Allen, Alexa Russell and Emma Powell. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-7.jpg The Top 10 of the Meigs High School Class of 2021 is (front, from left) Valedictorian Nicholas McConnell, Salutatorian Tresiliana Smith, Annika McKinney, Olivia Goble, Hannah Durst, (back, from left) Baylee Tracy, Jocelyn Cunningham, Marissa Allen, Alexa Russell and Emma Powell. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Becky Birt presents the Jordan Hardwick Memorial Scholarship to Hannah Durst. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-8.jpg Becky Birt presents the Jordan Hardwick Memorial Scholarship to Hannah Durst. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Band Booster and Band Alumni scholarships were presented to Annika McKinney, Rebecca Cundiff and Madeline Shope. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-9.jpg Band Booster and Band Alumni scholarships were presented to Annika McKinney, Rebecca Cundiff and Madeline Shope. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Judi Cowan presented the first Sam Cowan Memorial Scholarship to Bethany Burden. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-10.jpg Judi Cowan presented the first Sam Cowan Memorial Scholarship to Bethany Burden. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Brycen Smith was announced as becoming a member of the Ohio University Marching 110 band. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-11.jpg Brycen Smith was announced as becoming a member of the Ohio University Marching 110 band. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Hannah Durst received the Dennis Boggs/Adam Grimm Memorial Scholarship rom Justin Roush. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-12.jpg Hannah Durst received the Dennis Boggs/Adam Grimm Memorial Scholarship rom Justin Roush. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

