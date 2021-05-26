Mid-Valley Christian School Class of ‘21

MIDDLEPORT — “Take pride in how far you have come and have faith in how far you can go” was the message for the 2021 graduates of Mid-Valley Christian School this past Saturday.

The ceremony began with a processional, followed by the invocation from Mid-Valley board member Matt Lyons. The graduates then led the Pledge of Allegiance, Pledge to the Christian Flag, and Pledge to the Bible.

Zephin Hester began the senior speeches by thanking everyone for the experience.

“When I look back, it is with great memories,” Hester said.

Elizabeth Oldaker said she was celebrating the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. She shared that she felt loved at the school, and wished to thank those who made the school so special.

“I have many wonderful memories, and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” she said. “I know God has something amazing in store for me.”

Jeremiah Swab said the experience at Mid-Valley taught him a lot, and also thanked everyone who made his time at the school “great.”

“The teachers were always there to prepare us, “Swab said. “I want to thank everyone who made my time at the school great, and for all the support.”

Former Mid-Valley teacher Miriam Polley was the keynote speaker, and fondly recalled her experiences with the graduates.

“It’s not always easy being in the support group,” she said. “But they are worth it.”

Speaking directly to the students, she said, “It was wonderful to watch as you grew into the person you are today.”

Polley recalled that in their early days attending the school, they each had something they carried with them for security.

“Toys, blankets, those items provided you with security when you were younger, but as you grew you needed them less and less, until now…they aren’t with you today,” she said smiling.

She told them that now, security is placing your life in God’s hands, and she encouraged them to choose their path wisely and make it count.

“Make God your focus and you will be blessed. You are walking through the door of life with many choices, and I want to see you blossom,” she said. “Be strong and of good courage, go with God.”

Diplomas were then presented, tassels turned, and the Mid-Valley Class of 2021 were now graduates.

Pastor Mike Foreman addressed the new graduates before leading them and their families in prayer.

Quoting from Jeremiah 29:11, Pastor Foreman said, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Your life is a journey to find out what God has planned for you.”

Pastor Foreman encouraged them to go out into the world and know that the people in their lives were there with support and encouragement.

Directors Nanette Swab and Tami Putman were instrumental in planning and executing the graduation ceremony, including a special presentation for the graduates: a slide show of the graduates while the music of Bruno Mars “Count on Me” played in the background.

“This was a wonderful class,” Putman said. “The kids were very focused and respectful of our efforts. They are ready to start a new chapter.”

The 2021 Mid-Valley Christian School Graduates Jeremiah Swab, Elisabeth Oldaker, and Zephin Hester. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.27-MVC-Photo-1.1.jpg The 2021 Mid-Valley Christian School Graduates Jeremiah Swab, Elisabeth Oldaker, and Zephin Hester. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo Keynote Speaker Miriam Polley addresses the Class of 2021. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.27-MVC-Photo-2.jpg Keynote Speaker Miriam Polley addresses the Class of 2021. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo Graduates completed the recessional march to “I’ll Be There for You.” https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.27-MVC-Photo-3.jpg Graduates completed the recessional march to “I’ll Be There for You.” Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo

Graduates celebrated at commencement

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

