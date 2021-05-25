SHS graduates receive scholarships, awards

RACINE — Graduates from the Southern High School Class of 2021 received numerous awards and scholarships which were announced as part of Sunday evening’s graduation ceremony.

In athletic honors, Jordan Hardwick, who passed away last fall, was named the Larry R. Morrison Female Athlete of the Year. Her parents David Hardwick and Becky Birt accepted the award on behalf of their daughter.

Ryan Laudermilt was named the Larry R. Morrison Male Athlete of the Year.

Laudermilt also received the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award. Caelin Seth was the female recipient of the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

The OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award was presented to Arrow Drummer. David Shaver received the NFHS Award of Excellence.

Key recipients were as follows:

Band Key — Claire Bradbury;

Science Key — Jayden Johnson;

Choir Key — Abigail Northup;

Work Study Key — Alysen Reitmire;

Citizenship Key — Kyler Rogers and Caelin Seth;

Spanish Key — Kyler Rogers;

Social Studies Key — Kyler Rogers;

Agriculture Key —Caelin Seth;

Activities Key — David Shaver;

English Key — David Shaver.

Class of 2021 Valedictorian was Kyler Rogers and the Class of 2021 Salutatorian was David Shaver.

Jacob Monn received the American Red Cross Award.

Scholarships were presented as follows:

Chase Bailey — Todd Grindstaff Memorial Scholarship, $300;

Gracie Boso — Edith Jividen Scholarship, $500; Art Hill Memorial Scholarship, $300;

Claire Bradbury — Jake Bapst Scholarship, two years tuition at University of Rio Grande; RACO Scholarship, $1,000;

Arrow Drummer — Hilton Wolfe Jr. Scholarship, $500; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; VInas Lee Educational Scholarship, $1,000; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $1,000;

Natalie Harris —NHS Red Cross Scholarship; Wayne Roush Scholarship, $500; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Jean Alkire (Littlefield) Memorial Scolarship, $300; Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship, $500; Roy & Alice Adkins Educational Scholarship, $500;

Natalie Harrison — Red Hawk Excellence Scholarship, $13,000; Robert R. Evans Scholarship, $1,000; Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,000; Helen Coast Hayes Scholarship, $500; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500;

Jayden Johnson — Shelly Thorla Scholarship, $500; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Vinas Lee Educational Scholarship, $1,000; Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500; Frank & Delores Cleland Memorial Scholarship, $1,000;

Ryan Laudermilt — Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,000; Racine-Southern Alumni Scholarship, $500; Maude Sellers Scholarship, $500; Racine Enginuity Scholarship, $500;

Kristin McKay —Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,000; NHS Red Cross Scholarship; Class of 1971 Scholarship, $300;

Jacob Milliron — Marietta College Distinction Scholarship, $22,000 per year;

Ethan Mullen — Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,000; Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship, $500; Frank & Delores Cleland Memorial Scholarship, $1,000;

Abigail Rizer — Ohio Admissions Promise Award, $2,000; Ohio Excellence Scholarship, $3,000; Ohio Forward Scholarship, $1,500; Dill Arnold Cutler, $472; Dave Diles Scholarship, $500; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Jim Adams Memorial Scholarship, $500; Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500; Roma Sayre Memorial Scholarship, $500;

Kyler Rogers — Holzer Science Award, $300; Edith Jividen Memorial Scholarship, $500; Helen Coast Hayes Scholarship, $500; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Miss Suzanne Memorial Scholarship, $300;

Caelin Seth — Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship; Delma L. Roush Scholarship; Ohio River Producers Scholarship; The Agricultural Technical Institute Scholarship; Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau and Bickle Insurance Services Scholarship; Racine-Southern Alumni Scholarship, $500; George Sayre Scholarship, $500; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Clarence & Ruth Bradford Memorial Scholarship, $600; Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship, $500; Helping Hands Scholarship, $500; Jordan Hardwick Memorial Scholarship;

David Shaver —Ohio Premier Scholarship, $12,612 annually; The Creed Janes Scholarship, $2,000 annually; Dill Arnold Cutler, $472; RACO Scholarship, $1,000;

Grant Smith — RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Information provided by Principal Daniel Otto.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.