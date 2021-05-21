10 new COVID-19 cases reported…. Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 10 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five additional cases on Friday in Mason County.

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

One additional case of COVID-19 was reported on Friday in Gallia County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,378 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, one more than on Thursday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths, 147 hospitalizations, and 2,269 presumed recovered individuals as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,368 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 311 cases (1 additional case, 2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 397 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 314 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 340 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 300 cases (1 additional case, 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (43 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (1 less case, 40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

Four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday by the Meigs County Health Department.

Meigs County currently has 11 active cases and 1,513 total cases (1,355 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Friday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,466 recovered cases (one new), and 86 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,513 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, were as follows:

0-9 — 59 cases

10-19 — 143 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 217 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 222 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 227 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 213 cases (23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now available for free by appointment, Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. To make an appointment by internet go to, www.meigs-health.com or call 740-992-6626 for assistance. A schedule for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination clinics is available for review.

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,543 doses of Moderna vaccine, 1,789 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 195 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a total of 4,527 vaccines administered.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,025 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, five more than Thursday. Of those, 1,969 are confirmed cases (six additional) and 56 are probable cases (one less). DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 47 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 new cases)

10-19 — 188 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 341 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 327 cases (plus 12 probable cases, 1 new case)

40-49 — 284 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 288 cases (plus 4 probable cases (1 less), 2 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 258 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 7.00 on Friday with a 1.42 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,004 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,116), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,095,746 cases. There were 105 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 100) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Friday, 81 deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 20 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 90.7 on Thursday, down from 119.9 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Friday, a total of 5,124,522 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 43.84 percent of the population. A total of 4,490,684 people, 38.42 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 159,735 cases with 2,772 deaths. There was an increase of 285 cases from Thursday and three new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.53 percent. There are 5,791 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 863,861 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 711,411 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

