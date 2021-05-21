Honoring the Class of 2021

REEDSVILLE — Members of the Eastern High School Class of 2021 were recognized for their athletic and academic achievement during an awards ceremony on Thursday at Eastern High School.

Jenna Chadwell was announced as the Class of 2021 Valedictorian, with Layna Catlett announced as the Class of 2021 Salutatorian.

The remainder of the Top 10 of the Class of 2021 includes Jonna Epple, Olivia Barber, Skylar Honaker, Alysa Howard, Kelsey Roberts, Whitney Durst, Tessa Rockhold and Alisa Ord.

Class of 2021 graduates to receive an Honors Diploma include: Jake Barber, Olivia Barber, Layna Catlett, Jenna Chadwell, Whitney Durst, Jonna Epple, Ashton Guthrie, Skylar Honaker, Alysa Howard, McKenzie Long, Brianna Nutter, Alisa Ord, Kelsey Roberts, Kennadi Rockhold, Tessa Rockhold, and KayCee Schreckengost.

Jenna Chadwell was the WSAZ Best of the Class representative.

Class of 2021 National Honor Society members were Jake Barber, Matthew Blanchard, Natalie Browning, Layna Catlett, Whitney Durst, Jonna Epple, Ashton Guthrie, Skylar Honaker, Alysa Howard, Blake Newland, Brianna Nutter and Kelsey Roberts.

Hunter Corwin-Cline, a member of the Class of 2021 who passed away earlier this year, was recognized with the OHSAA’s Courageous Student Award. Athletic Director Josh Fogle stated that the award recognized the strength, courage, and ability to overcome challenges which Hunter had shown during his life. The award was accepted by his mother Michelle Cline.

Athletic Awards

Steven Fitzgerald was recognized as the Ivan B. Walker Male Athlete of the Year. Sydney Sanders was recognized as the Ivan B. Walker Female Athlete of the Year.

Steven Fitzgerald and Ashton Guthrie received the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Matthew Blanchard and Jenna Chadwell received the OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award.

Jake Barber and KayCee Schrekengost received the NFHS Award of Excellence.

US Army Reserve National Scholar-Athlete Awards were presented to Blake Newland and Whitney Durst.

Senior Athlete Awards were presented to Jake Barber, Olivia Barber, Matthew Blanchard, Layna Catlett, Jenna Chadwell, Whitney Durst, Jonna Epple, Steven Fitzgerald, Ashton Guthrie, Brad Hawk, Bruce Hawley, Alysa Howard, Derrisa Johnson, Owen Johnson, Jacey Martin, Blake Newland, William Oldaker, Alisa Ord, Conner Ridenour, Kelsey Roberts, Kennadi Rockhold, Tessa Rockhold, Sydney Sanders, KayCee Schrekengost, Faith Smeeks, Hunter Sisson and Preston Thorla.

Jim Barber was recognized with the Community Member Award.

Scholarships and additional awards

Eastern Athletic Boosters Scholarship — Kelsey Roberts and Jake Barber, $1,000 each;

Emeri Connery Flying Eagle Scholarship — Ashton Guthrie, $1,000;

Kevin Fick Scholarship —Skylar Honaker, $1,000;

University of Rio Grande Jake Bapst Scholarship — Whitney Durst, two years tuition approximately $10,000;

University of Rio Grande Robert S. Wood Scholarship — Tessa Rockhold, $1,000;

4-H Cords — Whitney Durst, Steven Fitzgerald, and McKenzie Long;

Jordan Hardwick Memorial Scholarship — Tessa Rockhold;

Justin Hill Memorial Scholarship — Jenna Chadwell and Tessa Rockhold, $500 each;

Eagles Scout Award — Jake Barber;

Eastern Music Booster Scholarship — Blake Newland and Matthew Blanchard;

Eastern Music Booster Awards — Blake Newland, Matthew Blanchard, Derrisa Brewer-Johnson, Brogan Holter, Kelsey Reed, Katlyn Lawson, William Oldaker, Conner Ridenour, and Hunter Sisson.

ELEA Schoalrship — Brad Hawk, Blake Newland and Nicole Bean (Athens High School), $500 each;

Board of Education Scholarships — Valedictorian Scholarship, Jenna Chadwell, $550 (four years); Salutatorian Scholarship, Layna Catlett, $450 (four years); Green Scholarship, Jonna Epple, $425 (four years); White Scholarship, Skylar Honaker, $350 (two years);

William and Wilma Williams Scholarship — Sydney Sanders and Whitney Durst, $750 each for four years;

Bill Call Scholarship — Blake Newland, $2,100;

Lewis Parker Scholarship —Alysa Howard, $1,000;

OVEC Kyger Creek Science Scholarship —Jonna Epple, $450;

Eichinger Family Scholarship — Layna Catlett and Alysa Howard, $2,500 each;

Hill’s Classic Cars Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship — Blake Newland, $1,000;

Washington State Community College Presidential Scholarship — Skylar Honaker and Alisa Ord, $2,000 each per year;

Marshall University Opportunity Grant — Alysa Howard, $2,000 per year;

Holzer Science Award — Jonna Epple, $450;

Anatomy and Physiology Award — Jonna Epple;

Calculus — Kelsey Roberts;

Trigonometry — Olivia Barber;

Transition to College Math —Natalie Browning.

