Chadwell, Catlett top EHS Class of 2021

REEDSVILLE — Jenna Chadwell and Layna Catlett will address the Eastern High School Class of 2021 as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, during Sunday’s graduation and commencement exercises held at Eastern High School.

Chadwell, the daughter of Patsy and Bryan Chadwell, plans to attend Ohio University to major in nursing, specializing in dermatology.

The valedictorian has been involved in numerous activities while at Eastern High School, including four years of varsity volleyball, one year each of track and softball, two years of student council and six years of club volleyball.

Catlett is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Catlett. She plans to attend Ohio State University to major in marketing.

The salutatorian has been a four year member of both the track and volleyball teams, a two year member of National Honor Society and a two year member of student council.

Both Chadwell and Catlett spoke of the impact and lasting impression sports has made on them during high school.

“Volleyball is my favorite thing,” said Chadwell. “I have made a lot of friends through it, both at Eastern and at other schools.”

Catlett said what she will remember most about her time at Eastern is sports and the relationships made through it.

“My time with sports, the practices after school, hanging out with friends,” said Catlett of what she will remember most. She said that the travel to other schools and the competitions have helped to build relationships and friendships at Eastern and other schools in the area.

Asked what advice they would leave for underclassmen and younger students, Chadwell said, “Be yourself. It is hard in high school because you think people will judge you, but be yourself and do not worry.”

The valedictorian added, “Pain is temporary, swag is forever.”

“Never be ashamed or embarrassed,” said Catlett of her advice. “Those older then you, the upperclassmen, they have been where you are and been through what you are going through. Never be afraid to do what you want and take the chance.”

Catlett added, “Never take anything for granite. It will be over way quicker than you think but the memories will last forever.”

Both Chadwell and Catlett thanked the staff at Eastern for making their high school years enjoyable and being friendly and approachable.

“I didn’t know I was ‘smart’ until Mr. Thompson pulled me out of a class and moved me to a different math class,” said Chadwell of the impact on her by teacher Sam Thompson.

Catlett added, “Mr. (Chad) Griffith was always a friend and a teacher that you could go to for anything you needed,”

Graduation for the Eastern High School Class of 2021 is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday at Eastern High School’s East Shade River Stadium. In the event of rain the ceremony would be moved inside with a capacity limit in place.

Valedictorian Jenna Chadwell and Salutatorian Layna Catlett. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.21-Eastern-Val-Sal.jpg Valedictorian Jenna Chadwell and Salutatorian Layna Catlett. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel