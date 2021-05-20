Civil War memorial planned for Saturday

POMEROY — The annual Sons of the Union Veterans Civil War Memorial service will be held this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Meigs County Courthouse.

The featured speaker for the event will be Bill Walker of Athens.

Bill Walker, a lifelong resident of Athens, Ohio, in 2016, after almost 40 years of practice in the counties of southeastern Ohio, stepped down from the practice of law. Pursuing his passion for history, particularly the Civil War, he has authored and published articles on World War II and Civil War era personalities. He is in the process of writing for submission to a Civil War periodical an examination of a cavalry charge at Gettysburg on the third day of the battle.

The annual memorial service is help near the Civil War Monument on the corner of Second Street and Mulberry Avenue in Pomeroy.

The event honors the memory of Civil War soldiers.

The Civil War Monument is located next to the Meigs County Courthouse. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.30-Pomeroy-12017529133245268.jpg The Civil War Monument is located next to the Meigs County Courthouse. File photo