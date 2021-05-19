13 new COVID-19 cases reported…. Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Thirteen total cases were reported among Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported four additional cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County on Wednesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday.

MCHD Vaccines

Pfizer vaccines for those ages 12-17 are available at the Meigs County Health Department today (Thursday), as well as Tuesday-Thursday next week, with extended hours those evenings. Appointments can be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ for this week, with appointments for next week able to be booked beginning on Friday. Appointments will be taken Monday through Friday next week for Pfizer, as well as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the health department.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,374 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update, four more than on Tuesday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths, 147 hospitalizations (1 new), and 2,269 presumed recovered individuals as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,367 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 306 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 395 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 314 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 338 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 299 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (43 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths)

80-plus — 157 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Unknown —5 cases (4 new case)

Editor’s note: Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s updates from the Ohio Department of health COVID-19 Dashboard do not provide a breakdown of cases below the 40-49 age range, therefore five cases are listed as unknown age as it is presumed to be below age 40.

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

On Wednesday, the Meigs County Health Department reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday’s report.

Meigs County currently has eight active cases and 1,509 total cases (1,351 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Monday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,465 recovered cases (four new), and 86 hospitalizations (1 new) since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,509 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 59 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 142 cases (1 hospitalization, 1 new case)

20-29 — 217 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 220 cases (6 hospitalizations, 2 new cases)

50-59 — 226 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 213 cases (23 hospitalizations (1 new), 6 deaths, 1 new case)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Thursday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626. The Pfizer vaccine is available by appointment, in addition to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,015 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, three more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,960 are confirmed cases (three additional) and 55 are probable cases (two additional). DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 188 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 1 new case)

20-29 — 341 cases (plus 11 probable cases, 2 new cases)

30-39 — 325 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

40-49 — 282 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 287 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 257 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 4.85 on Wednesday with a 0.87 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are yellow and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 918 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,169), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,093,534 cases. There were 104 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 101) and 6 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Tuesday, 100 deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 21 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 119.9 on Thursday, down from 140.2 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,017,279 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 42.92 percent of the population. A total of 4,408,834 people, 37.72 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 159,149 cases with 2,767deaths. There was an increase of 261 cases from Tuesday and four new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.05 percent. There are 5,983 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 850,060 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 705,024 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthrone) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_covid-12.jpg

Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia