Commissioners approve agenda items

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved several agenda items during the recent weekly meeting, including resolutions as requested by the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.

Two resolutions were approved to continue the sub-grant agreements with Eastern Local Schools and Southern Local Schools for students monitor services. The contracts run through March 31, 2022, and can be renewed for another year. This is the second year for the program.

The commissioners approved allowing the Department of Job and Family Services to proceed with the purchase of a 2004 Buick Century from Hudson’s Auto in Pomeroy in the amount of $4,995. Vince Reiber of Meigs DJFS explained that the vehicle will be used by the Adult Protective Services caseworkers when needed to go on calls.

Meigs County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Jones presented the commissioners with a letter his office had received from the Ohio Department of Transportation regarding a paving project planned on State Route 681 between U.S. 33 and Sumner Road. The project is currently planned for June 1-July 31, 2022, at while time a detour would be put in place.

The commissioners approved a resolution as requested by Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency Executive Director Lora Rawson for the intent to apply for the CHIP Program.

Bills were approved to be paid in the amount of $327,574.46, with $43,520.70 coming from County General.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Meigs County Courthouse.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

