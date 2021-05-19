London Pool expected to open this summer

SYRACUSE — Meigs County’s public pool is expected to open this summer in Syracuse.

London Pool has undergone repair work this spring in preparation for the upcoming season after being closed the previous two years. Pool committee members are hopeful for a Memorial Day opening.

Commissioner Jimmy Will explained that the county, who took over ownership of the pool from the village of Syracuse in 2019, received $100,000 in funding from the state Capital Budget to go toward the necessary work to reopen the pool.

Repair work has been taking place for the past few months with Pool People of Pomeroy handling the work. Of the $100,000, a total of $73,000 was spent on the actual repairs, with the remaining funds going toward needed supplies and equipment for the pool.

Fundraising efforts are underway to support the operation, upkeep and activities of the pool for the 2021 season. Donations will be sued to purchase items such as picnic tables, benches, trash cans, lounge chairs and pool supplies for the season.

There are four sponsorship levels for the fundraising — the $1,000 gold sponsor, $500 silver sponsor, $250 bronze sponsor and the community sponsor.

The Gold Sponsorship includes a custom three foot by five foot banner for the business on the fence facing the road, sponsorship of a night swim and the business name on an 18 inch by 24 inch sign inside the pool.

The Silver Sponsorship includes a custom three foot by five foot banner for the business inside the pool fencing. The Bronze Sponsorship includes placement of the business name on an 18 inch by 24 inch sign inside the pool.

The community sponsorship can be in any amount.

Donations, which are tax deductible, and can be mailed the Meigs County Treasurer ATTN: Pool, 100 E. Second Street, Pomeroy, OH 45779. Please write “Pool Donation” in the memo line.

For more information or questions contact Commissioner Jimmy Will at 740-992-4633.

