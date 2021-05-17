Stacks of former power plant demolished

NEW HAVEN — In near simultaneous fashion the two smoke stacks which towered over the former Philip Sporn Plant in New Haven, West Virginia, came crashing to the ground on Monday morning.

Onlookers from both sides of the Ohio River could see the stack on Unit 5 begin to fall first, with the stack on the main portion of the plant beginning soon after. In just a few seconds both crashed to the ground with a loud bang and a cloud of dust.

This is the second planned explosion at the plant for demolition purposes, with the first taking place last November when the precipitator on Unit 5 (the large outdoor unit) was demolished.

No dates have been announced for further demolition at the former plant. Ohio Valley Publishing will provide updates as they are made available.

According to a 2015 article on the American Electric Power website, Philip Sporn Plant was one of three coal-fired power plants which were closed by Appalachian Power Company in West Virginia in 2015.

“Sporn Plant was comprised of five units. Unit 1 began operation in 1949 with commercial operation in 1950. Unit 2 also began operation in 1950. The third unit began service in 1951 and the fourth unit came on line one year later. Unit 5 began operating in 1960. Each of the first four units generated 150,000 kilowatts of electricity, while Unit 5 generated 450,000 kilowatts,” according to the article.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The two stacks on the former Philip Sporn Plant can be seen falling during Monday’s demolition. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-Sporn-1.jpg The two stacks on the former Philip Sporn Plant can be seen falling during Monday’s demolition. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The stack on Unit 5 of the former Philip Sporn Plant fell away from the unit as part of the demolition. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-Sporn-2.jpg The stack on Unit 5 of the former Philip Sporn Plant fell away from the unit as part of the demolition. Braden Hawley | Courtesy photo What remains of the former power plant can be seen following the demolition of the stacks on Monday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-Sporn-3.jpg What remains of the former power plant can be seen following the demolition of the stacks on Monday morning. Braden Hawley | Courtesy photo The former Philip Sporn Plant as it stood on Monday morning before the demolition of the stacks. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-Sporn-4.jpg The former Philip Sporn Plant as it stood on Monday morning before the demolition of the stacks. Braden Hawley | Courtesy photo The stack on Unit 5 begins to fall. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-Sporn-5.jpg The stack on Unit 5 begins to fall. Braden Hawley | Courtesy photo The two stacks on the former Philip Sporn Plant can be seen falling during Monday’s demolition. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-Sporn-6.jpg The two stacks on the former Philip Sporn Plant can be seen falling during Monday’s demolition. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel More on the fall of the two stacks on the former Philip Sporn Plant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-Sporn-7.jpg More on the fall of the two stacks on the former Philip Sporn Plant. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The cloud of dust and debris can be seen as the stack crashes to the ground. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-Sporn-8.jpg The cloud of dust and debris can be seen as the stack crashes to the ground. Braden Hawley | Courtesy photo What remains of the former power plant pictured. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-Sporn-9.jpg What remains of the former power plant pictured. Braden Hawley | Courtesy photo

Demolition progresses on ‘Sporn site’

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

