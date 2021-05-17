Rogers, Shaver top SHS Class of ‘21

RACINE — Kyler Rogers and David Shaver will address the Southern High School Class of 2021 as Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, during Sunday evening’s graduation and commencement exercises.

Rogers, the son of Misty Fields and Richard Rogers, is the Southern High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian. He plans to attend Ohio University to major in social studies education, while taking opportunities to pursue an acting career while at OU.

“Graduating at the top of my class was not necessarily a goal of mine at the start. However, I did have motivation to keep my grades. Whether it be through gaining knowledge or striving to become a better person, I always want to try to improve and challenge myself. On top of that, I made another personal goal to not let people down, especially my family,” said Rogers of being at the top of his class.

Rogers is an eight year member of the Southern Local band program, participating in marching band, concert band and pep band. He has also participated in three years of Quiz Bowl, one year of drama and served one year as a Student Council homeroom representative.

“Outside of school and within my community, I like to spend time hanging out with my friends and family, playing music, acting for film projects, and performing with local theatre groups, such as the River City Players and Wolfe Mountain Entertainment,” said Rogers, who is also employed part-time at Wendy’s in Pomeroy.

Asked what he will remember most about his high school years, Rogers stated, “One of my favorite memories from high school took place towards the end of my freshman year. There was an Olympiad Day at school, which consisted of various activities and competitions, such as subject trivia tournaments and art contests. One of these events was the talent show, and I decided to participate. The gym had a wall of students blocking the view of the homeside bleachers. I was set up underneath the basketball hoop adjacent to the stage. After plugging my guitar into the band amp-cart, I began to perform an acoustic rendition of House Of The Rising Sun. Before the song was even over, the audience roared. It felt great to be able to deliver the performance to such a supportive group. I was even more grateful to talk to some of those students years later, who told me that my performance was one of their best high school experiences.”

As for the advice he would leave for underclassmen and younger students, Rogers stated, “Don’t stress over the little things.”

“Throughout my school years, I have spent so much time overthinking and worrying over various things, such as assignments, deadlines, exams, etc. While your academic career is very important, don’t forget to have fun while you’re in high school. You will only have the high school experience once, and it goes by in a flash. Make the most of it,” concluded the valedictorian.

Shaver, the son of Beth and Barry Shaver of Portland, is the Southern High School Class of 2021 Salutatorian. He plans to pursue a business administration degree from the Honors Tutorial College at Ohio University.

Being at the top of his class was a goal for Shaver during his high school years. “My motivation was potentially getting into a good college,” added Shaver.

While in high school he has been involved in National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Quiz Bowl and Student Council.

Outside of school, Shaver’s activities and hobbies include golfing, hunting and working at McDonald’s.

“McDonald’s has been an excellent experience for me, and I have learned a lot of great lessons. I recommend it to everyone,” said Shaver of holding a job while in high school.

As for his favorite high school memory, Shaver stated, “My favorite high school memories are doing dissections, like on a sheep’s brain. It was such a cool experience and one I will never forget.”

“Stay focused and strive for greatness, this is your only shot at high school,” said Shaver of the advice he would give younger students.

Rogers, Shaver and their classmates will graduate during a ceremony to be held on Sunday, May 23.

