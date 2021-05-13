3 new cases reported in area …. Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Zero new cases were reported in Gallia County.

The next update from the Meigs County Health Department is expected on Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,363 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update, the same as Wednesday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths, 146 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,262 presumed recovered individuals (one less) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,363 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 304 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 392 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 314 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 337 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 355 cases (15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (1 new hospitalization, 42 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 157 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

Meigs County currently has nine active cases and 1,500 total cases (1,342 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Monday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,455 recovered cases, and 85 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,500 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 57 cases

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 216 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 217 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 226 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 212 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Future updates will be provided on Monday and Friday each week.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,006 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, three more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,952 are confirmed cases and 54 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 186 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 339 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 324 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

40-49 — 282 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 287 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 255 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 235 cases (plus 9 probable cases (1 new), 27 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 3.23 on Thursday with a 0.67 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,161 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,344), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,088,343 cases. There were 91 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 113) and 2 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Thursday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 19 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 119.9 on Thursday, down from 140.2 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,915,037 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 42.05 percent of the population. A total of 4,293,006 people, 36.73 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 157,626 cases with 2,751 deaths. There was an increase of 411 cases from Wednesday and three new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.59 percent. There are 6,716 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 823,833 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 687,720 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

