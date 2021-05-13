Cleanup Day set for Saturday

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs County Cleanup Day will take place on Saturday at the Meigs County Fairgrounds following a one year absence.

Cleanup Day is a chance for Meigs County residents to discard of unwanted or broken household items, scrap materials, tires, old electronics and much more. Proof of residency is required.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed for the event, whether you can come for an hour or stay all day.

Items accepted include the following: Household items such as furniture, toys, appliances (including air conditioners, freezers and refrigerators), tools, box springs/mattresses, carpet and lawn furniture; Scrap tires, including passenger and truck tires only (there is a 50 cent per tire cash only fee) with a limit of 10 tires per vehicle; Reusable items such as, working appliances, arts and crafts, office equipment and supplies, unused lumber and building materials, unused electrical and plumbing fixtures, electronics, collectibles, and antiques; Recyclables such as scrap metal and electronics, lawn mowers, car batteries, appliances, air conditioners, computers, servers, copiers, scanners, and more.

Items not accepted include: general household trash, household hazardous waste (paint, chemicals, cleaners, pool chemicals, and used oil), fluorescent lamps, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, medical, infectious or biohazard waste.

For more information contact the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.