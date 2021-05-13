Flowers in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — It’s beginning to look a little more like summertime in the Village of Middleport thanks to some colorful flowers planed along the sidewalks.

Mayor Fred Hoffman explained, “This year Middleport Village will be having containers filled with flowers along the street instead of the hanging baskets which we have had in the past.”

“This was made possible by the generosity of many individuals in Middleport. The following individuals were responsible for purchasing the containers: Jim Lucus, Susan Baker, Fred and Pauline Hoffman, Shawn and Billi Arnott, Paul and Laurie Reed, Tim and Shirley Smith, Matt and Trudy Lyons, Tom and Marilyn Anderson, Farmers Bank, and Home National Bank. King Hardware and Foreman & Abbott also made a monetary donation to help with the project along with the Village of Middleport,” added Hoffman.

The project was led by Matt and Trudy Lyons, with the Middleport Beautification Committee also taking part.

“Hopefully next year we can add more containers along the street. Anyone who would be interested in purchasing additional containers for next year, please contact Trudy,” concluded Hoffman.

Information provided by Middleport Mayor Fred Hoffman.

Flowers were planted on Wednesday morning in the new planters installed in the village of Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.13-Flowers-1.jpg Flowers were planted on Wednesday morning in the new planters installed in the village of Middleport. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Flowers were planted on Wednesday morning in the new planters installed in the village of Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.13-Flowers-2.jpg Flowers were planted on Wednesday morning in the new planters installed in the village of Middleport. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Flowers were planted on Wednesday morning in the new planters installed in the village of Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.13-Flowers-3.jpg Flowers were planted on Wednesday morning in the new planters installed in the village of Middleport. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Beautification efforts underway