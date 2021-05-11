SHS Prom Royalty crowned

The 2021 Southern High School Prom King and Queen were crowned on Saturday evening during the annual prom held on the campus of Southern Local School District. Arrow Drummer was crowned the 2021 Southern High School Prom King and Natalie Harrison was crowned the 2021 Southern High School Prom Queen.

