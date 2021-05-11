Mason reaches 2,000 total cases… 4 new cases reported in area

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County became the second of the Ohio Valley Publishing area counties to top 2,000 COVID-19 cases (since the start of the pandemic) with three additional cases on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday. These cases bring Mason County over 2,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Mason County topped 1,500 total cases on Jan. 27.

Gallia County topped to 2,000 case mark on Jan. 27, with Meigs County topping 1,500 cases on Monday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,359 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update, one more than on Monday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths, 145 hospitalizations, and 2,260 presumed recovered individuals as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,359 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 302 cases (1 less case, 2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 391 cases (1 additional case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 314 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 337 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 355 cases (1 additional case, 15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 205 cases (41 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 157 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

Meigs County currently has nine active cases and 1,500 total cases (1,342 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Monday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,455 recovered cases, and 85 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,500 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 57 cases

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 216 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 217 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 226 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 212 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Future updates will be provided on Monday and Friday each week.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,002 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, three more than Monday. Of those, 1,950 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 186 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 339 cases (plus 11 probable cases (1 new))

30-39 — 323 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

40-49 — 281 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 287 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 255 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 235 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 2.69 on Tuesday with a 0.49 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,411 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,387), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,085,733 cases. There were 143 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 112) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). On Tuesday, 13 deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 19 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 140.2 on Thursday, down from 155.6 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Monday, a total of 4,880,699 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 41.75 percent of the population. A total of 4,225,951 people, 36.15 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 156,875 cases with 2,734 deaths. There was an increase of 258 cases from Monday and five new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.46 percent. There are 6,780 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 814,680 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 681,157 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

4 new cases reported in area