Watershed Camp returns for 2021

RUTLAND — Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District’s Watershed Camp will return for 2021.

The Meigs SWCD and Leading Creek Watershed Group will hold the Leading Creek Watershed Day Camp on June 9 at the Meigs SWCD Conservation Area near Rutland.

During this day, camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and students can participate in a number of hands-on activities to discover the importance of clean water and explore all the critters that make their home in and around streams.

Since camp lessons are prepared for a specific age range, please note that there is an age limit. Watershed camp is for campers ages 9-14 years old. Registration will be limited to the first 50 applicants and there is no fee to attend the Watershed Camp.

Lunch and one snack are provided for each camper attending. Instructors at Watershed Camp are staff members of the Meigs SWCD, Athens/Meigs Farm Bureau, and the Meigs County Extension Office.

Please contact the Meigs SWCD to obtain registration forms. The Meigs SWCD must receive a completed registration form by May 31.

If you would like to register or have any questions, please call the Meigs SWCD office at 740-992-4282.

Campers take part in a past Watershed Camp event. Courtesy photo