Giving platform raises money for local projects

NELSONVILLE — Earlier this year, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) launched a new innovation in lifting up the good work of nonprofits across Appalachian Ohio’s communities.

According to a news release from FAO, Cause Connector was designed by the organization to give donors an opportunity to connect with and support the work of Appalachian Ohio’s nonprofits through projects that will launch new efforts, scale a program, or serve more people who call the region home.

At the close of Cause Connector’s first round on April 9, 2021, 88 projects across Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties received funding to advance their efforts through a total of more than $245,000 raised. The generosity of donors giving amounts of all sizes and combining their gifts through Cause Connector is what has made these efforts possible.

At CauseConnector.org, donors easily search for projects serving local communities across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. Donors can also narrow their search with filters to sort projects by interest area and county.

“Cause Connector is a whole new way for all of us to give what we can to make a bigger difference than we could on our own,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO. “This new platform was only possible because of the Appalachian Ohio nonprofits who joined us in pioneering a new way and the donors who came together to make more than 85 projects across our region come to life.”

Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita than the rest of the state. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s students, nonprofits, schools, and community organizations have less support to continue education, meet pressing needs, and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

“The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio wants to thank the donors and corporate partners who gave to make these projects possible through Cause Connector,” stated the news release. :Charter Communications, Jeffery Chaddock and Envisage Wealth, and AEP Ohio all supported the funding of projects by giving last-dollar gifts.”

Visit www.CauseConnector.org for more information.

If you’d like to give a gift to support Appalachian Ohio’s communities now or sign up for FAO’s eNewsletter to know the moment the next round of Cause Connector opens, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Information provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.