Meigs County observes a day of prayer

POMEROY — “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty.” — 2 Corinthians 3:17

That verse accompanied the theme — Lord pour our your love, life and liberty — for the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.

In Meigs County, 2021 marked the 30th annual Meigs County National Day of Prayer with the ceremony held on the steps of the Meigs County Courthouse.

Organized by Brenda Barnhart-McClanahan, Meigs County’s National Day of Prayer included Bible reading on the Pomeroy parking lot throughout the week, signs along the walking path in multiple village encouraging people to walk and pray, and the circling of the courthouse in prayer, all leading up to Thursday’s ceremony.

Toni Wolfe opened the ceremony with the blowing of the shofar as a call to worship. American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 presented the colors for the event followed by the Pledge to the American Flag.

Children from Little Lamb Preschool led the Pledge to the Christian Flag and the Bible, followed by songs and the reciting of the Apostles Creed.

Commissioner Vice President Tim Ihle read the National Day of Prayer proclamation which was previously approved by the Commissioners.

Several local pastors and individuals offered prayers for local and national leaders, law enforcement, first responders, the military and veterans, schools, the elderly, the pandemic and many more.

Music during the ceremony included the singing of God Bless the USA by BJ Kreseen and Victory in Jesus by Jacob Roblero.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

