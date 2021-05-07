King arrested on warrants, new charges

HARRISONVILLE — A Meigs County man was arrested on Thursday on felony warrants and a new menacing threats charge. The suspect, Michael King, also allegedly confessed to numerous other property crimes in the area.

Sheriff Keith Wood reported, in a news release, that on Thursday, May 6, deputies with his office were dispatched to 38300 State Route 684 in Harrisonville after Meigs County 911 received a call from a man stating that his son, Michael King, was allegedly threatening to burn down his residence.

According to a news release, “Deputy Campbell responded to the scene and upon his arrival was informed that the subject had taken off running toward State Route 143 prior to his arrival. Lt. Gilkey, Sgt. King and Sgt. Stewart arrived on the scene also at this time. After a search of the area, Sgt. Stewart located the male bedded down in a large section of brush near an abandoned residence. The subject was advised that he was under arrest and multiple commands were given to the male to show law enforcement his hands and the subject refused. The male’s failure to cooperate resulted in a taser being deployed which ensured cooperation from the subject while deputies took him into custody.”

The male was removed from the brush by Deputy Campbell and was identified as Michael E. King, of Harrisonville. Deputies ran the subject’s information and found that he was also being sought after by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office for charges of failure to comply and receiving stolen property. Deputies also knew prior to going to the residence that King had felony warrants out of Meigs County for similar offenses, stated the news release.

King was transported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office where he was interrogated and allegedly confessed his involvement in multiple open cases in Meigs County including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and theft of a motor vehicle. In regard to the incident that deputies originally responded for, King was charged with menacing threats and resisting arrest through Meigs County Court.

“Michael King has been a household name at our office for quite some time,” stated Sheriff Wood. “My deputies have had him as a suspect in multiple offenses and his time is now coming to an abrupt end. No one likes having their hard-earned belongings stolen from them and in the open investigations that Mr. King was questioned about, DNA evidence left him no option except to confess his involvement in the matters.”

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

