Celebrating the return of baseball, softball

OHIO VALLEY — Baseball and softball teams from high schools in Meigs and Gallia counties are doing what was unthinkable at this time last year – completing their seasons and heading into tournament play. Pictured are photos representing each high school in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area to celebrate the return of this rite of spring and significant accomplishment by local athletes.

Eastern senior Owen Johnson (23) hauls in the ball for a force out at first base. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

Eastern freshman Hope Reed fires a ball in from centerfield. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

Gallia Academy shortstop Jenna Harrison throws the ball to first base. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

GAHS head coach Justin Bailey holds a meeting at the mound with his infield. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

Meigs senior Hannah Durst settles under a flyball in centerfield. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

Meigs rightfielder Alex Pierce (left) comes up with the ball after a diving grab in front of teammate Zach Searles (right). (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

River Valley shortstop Grace Hash (24) grabs a flyball in front of second baseman Abbi Hollanbaugh (right). (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

River Valley’s Chase Barber slides in home for the game-tying run behind Vinton County’s Zach Radabaugh (right). (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

South Gallia’s Leah Skidmore (2) thorws the ball in from right field. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

SGHS senior shortstop Andrew Small throws the ball to first base. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

Southern’s Cassidy Roderus sends a ball sailing to right-centerfield. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

Southern shortstop Josiah Smith (16) throws to first base in front of teammate Will Wickline (9). (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)