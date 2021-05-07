ODOT: Meigs construction schedule

MEIGS COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Meigs County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

SR 124 tree trimming — A tree trimming project begins on May 10 on SR 124, between U.S. 33 and Apple Grove Dorcas Road (County Road 28). The road will be closed from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: May 21.

U.S. 33/SR 833/SR 124 resurfacing — A resurfacing project begins on May 19. The project includes U.S. 33 near the intersection of Rocksprings Road (County Road 20) and continues east to the SR 7 interchange. From there, paving continues onto SR 833 south/124 east to the traffic signal in Pomeroy, where SR 833 and 124 diverge. One 12 foot lane will be maintained at all times using construction barrels on the four-lane section and flaggers on the two-lane sections. Estimated completion: July 15.

SR 124 bridge repairs — A bridge rail and wingwall repair project begins on May 24 on SR 124, between Salem School Lot Road (County Road 1) and Hampton Hollow Road (Township Road 321). One lane will be closed. Temporary traffic signals and a 12 foot width restriction will be in place. Estimated completion: May 28.

SR 143 bridge replacement — One lane of SR 143 is closed between Lee Road (Township Road 168) and Ball Run Road (Township Road 20A) for a bridge replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and a 10 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: Nov. 15.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.